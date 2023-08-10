Madden 24 Superstar Mode explained: All features revealed

Just before the release of Madden 24, EA Sports details all the features that coming to a mode that’s returning to the franchise: Superstar Mode.

EA Sports confirmed earlier in 2023 that Madden 24 will see the return of Superstar Mode, which will give players the opportunity to build themselves into an NFL superstar.

On August 10, the Madden team gave community members a look at what Superstar Mode and Superstar Showdown will look like this year.

Here’s an overview on what the Madden community should expect from Superstar Mode.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Electronic Arts

What is Superstar Mode in Madden 24?

Superstar Mode is Madden 24’s career mode. The Madden development team listened to feedback from the community to deliver a mode with “NFL football as its core, gameplay as the focus of the mode and deep progression.”

Thus, EA decided to bring back Superstar Mode, a feature from the Madden titles in the mid-2000s.

Players will begin their career at the NFL Combine. Madden owners can choose to be a QB, HB, WR, LB, or CB and go through the “modernized” Combine process that includes mini-games that are position-specific, as well as the 40-man dash.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, individuals will be able to answer interview questions. Those, as well as the NFL Combine, will influence draft position.

Once a player turns pro, individuals will be able to “live the life” of an NFL superstar. This mode will include a social media that will give reactions to performances, the ability to unlock endorsements, and the ability to customize and make use of special celebrations.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Electronic Arts

How to upgrade players in Superstar Mode

In the Superstar Mode Deep Dive, the Madden team indicated that Superstar Mode will include a grading system that will be dynamic and update in real-time.

Article continues after ad

If you play well and get a higher grade, and you will then be able to accumulate more XP. Those who complete specific in-game objectives will be able to unlock tier-based abilities. Grades will then earn players rewards and the ability to boost attributes.

Additionally, Madden 24 will include side activities, like massages or drills, and mini games that can improve in-game stats.

Electronic Arts

Can I have multiple Superstar Mode avatars in Madden 24?

Yes, EA Sports confirmed that Madden 24 players in Superstar Mode will be able to create multiple avatars that are separate from one another.

Article continues after ad

How Superstar Showdown works in Madden 24

Superstar Showdown is Madden 24’s online component for Superstar Mode. Individuals can take their avatar to online play and participate in 3-on-3 online games, 1v1 battles in Solo Ranked, or team up with other Superstars in Squads Ranked. There are no play call screens, no first downs, and use a ‘First to 21’ format.

Madden 24 owners can unlock exclusive gear and boosts in Superstar Ranked, which will get fresh content updates throughout the year.

Is Madden 24 crossplay? | Madden 24 early access: Start date & how to play | Madden 24 pre-order bonuses: Standard & Deluxe | Madden 24 PC requirements | Best teams in Madden 24 | Best players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 soundtrack