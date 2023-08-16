EA Play allows players to enjoy EA games a few days before they officially release, so if you’re wondering whether Madden 24 is available on the subscription service, here’s everything you need to know.

Madden 24 is the latest entry in the popular NFL sim franchise, and the year’s title promises to have a lot of great content for fans to enjoy, including some enhancements for the next-gen editions of the game available for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

While Madden 24’s release is just around the corner now, fans may be wondering if the football game will be coming to the EA Play subscription service that allows users to enjoy the developer’s games a few days before their official release.

So, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not Madden 24 is coming to EA Play.

Madden 24 is the latest entry in the popular franchise.

Is Madden 24 coming to EA Play?

Yes, Madden 24 is coming to EA Play.

The game trial for Madden 24 was made available to play via the subscription service on August 16, 2023. Subscribers can play for a total of 10 hours on the service, and once the trial finishes you can save 10% on a copy of the full game, and all your progress from the trial will be carried over.

If you want to access the trial, you’ll have to purchase an EA Play subscription from the official website. As well as the early access, the subscription also provides players with unique in-game challenges and rewards including free XP for other EA Sports titles such as FIFA 23, and F1 23.

There you have it! That’s everything you need to know about whether Madden 24 is coming to EA Play or not! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

