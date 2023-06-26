Madden 24 pre-order bonuses: Standard & Deluxe edition differences

Madden 24 pre-order bonuses contain a number of exciting content for American Football fans. So, here are all the pre-order bonuses in both the Madden 24 standard edition and the Madden 24 deluxe edition.

The worldwide release date of Madden 24 is just around the corner and soon, fans will be able to begin their NFL careers. However, before you begin brainstorming your dream team, it’s important to know what bonuses you can get for pre-ordering Madden 24.

After all, getting your hands on some exclusive items and Madden Points can certainly help with your rise to stardom. However, both the game’s standard and deluxe editions contain different content, so in order to help make your decision a little easier, we’ve outlined all the Madden 24 pre-order bonuses.

Contents

Madden 24 pre-order bonuses

EA Madden 24 features different pre-order bonuses.

Madden 24 Standard Edition pre-order bonuses

Here is the list of Madden 24 pre-order bonuses for Madden 24’s Standard Edition:

Josh Allen Elite Player Item.

Choice of 2 Strategy Items (one for defense and one for offense).

NFL Marble Bills Gear.

Madden 24 Deluxe Edition pre-order bonuses

All the Madden 24 Deluxe Edition pre-order bonuses can be found below:

3-Day Early Access starting August 15, 2023 .

. 4600 Madden Points.

Dual Entitlement

Upgrade to PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S version.

Limited-time AKA Player Item with pre-order by July 22.

Madden 24: Standard Edition price

EA Madden 24 standard and deluxe editions feature different pre-order bonuses.

Madden 24 standard edition only includes the base game and will cost $69.99/£69.99. This is perfect for those that don’t care for the deluxe edition pre-order bonuses. It’s also important to note that if you are an EA Play subscriber, you will receive a 10% discount, enabling you to purchase the standard edition for $62.99/£62.99.

Madden 24: Deluxe Edition price

Madden 24 enables fans to play three days before the game’s worldwide release date, giving you the chance to delve into matches and hone your skills early. This edition also includes a lot more pre-order bonuses but will set you back $99.99/£99.99.

Just like with the standard edition, EA Play subscribers will receive a 10% discount, which brings the cost down to $89.99/£89.99.

So, there you have it, those are all the Madden 24 pre-order bonuses you can get. Make sure you check out our Madden 24 page for all the latest news and guides.