Wondering whether Madden 24 will be free to play or if you’ll need to pay to play it? Then our guide has everything you need to know.

Madden 24 is the latest American football game that has fans of the NFL series buzzing. Not only does the game have several new gameplay improvements, but it also includes the return of Superstar mode and plenty of minigames.

Although Madden 24’s release date may be a while away, EA has revealed a lot of information to help hype up fans ahead of the new NFL season. However, one question that remains though is, will Madden 24 be free-to-play? Well, you can discover the answer to this question with our helpful guide below.

Will Madden 24 be free to play?

No, Madden 24 won’t be free to play. Instead, players will need to either purchase a copy of the Standard or Deluxe Edition to play the game. We’ve detailed all the Madden 24 preorder bonuses and contents of each version in our guide, so be sure to check this out before the game’s release date.

While Madden 24 won’t be free free to play, it’s important to note that members of EA Play can benefit from a 10-hour trial during the early access period. So, if you’re on the fence and wish to try the game out, then the trial will enable you to get a decent feel for the upcoming football sim.

There’s also a chance Madden 24 could eventually make its way to Xbox Game Pass in the future. After all, previous games have had free weekends on Microsoft’s subscription service. Of course, we’ll update this guide as soon as we hear any information about Madden 24’s free to play status.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Madden page for all the latest news and updates.