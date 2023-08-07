Best MUT Core Elite cards in Madden 24: Best OL and DL in Madden Ultimate Team

With one week to go before the launch of Madden 24, EA Sports began to release the ratings for the top Core Elite cards in MUT. Here’s a breakdown of all the top cards at each position.

At the start of the Madden season, much of the Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) player base will make use of Core Elites, which are virtually the base player items in MUT.

The early game meta will be defined by the first promos and Core Elites. And, Core Elites can be used for other tasks in Madden, like for Sets or just be quick sold for in-game currency.

With Madden 24 on the horizon, EA Sports has begun to release player ratings for the best Core Elites. Here’s a look at the Core Elite we know of thus far.

Best MUT Core Elite offensive linemen in Madden 24

Here’s a look at the best Core Elite offensive linemen in Madden 24:

Rank Name Team Position Overall Rating 1 Jason Kelce Eagles C 86 2 Creed Humphrey Chiefs C 86 3 Joel Bitonio Browns G 86 4 Trent Williams 49ers OT 86 5 Chris Lindstrom Falcons G 86 6 Lane Johnson Eagles OT 86 7 Ethan Pocic Browns C 85 8 Connor Williams Dolphins C 85 9 Joe Thuney Chiefs G 85 10 Andrew Thomas Giants OT 85

A strong offensive line is key to having success on offense. The Eagles and Chiefs — the two teams that went to the Super Bowl this past February — each have two offensive linemen on this list. Centers Jason Kelce (Eagles) and Creed Humphrey (Chiefs) are the top two offensive linemen, while Browns guard Joel Bitonio rounds out the top three.

Trent Williams (49ers) and Lane Johnson (Eagles) are the two best offensive tackles.

Best MUT Core Elite defensive linemen in Madden 24

Now, here’s a look at the best MUT Core Elite defensive linemen in Madden 24:

Rank Name Team Position Overall Rating 1 Chris Jones Chiefs DT 86 2 Dexter Lawrence Giants DT 86 3 Javon Hargrave Eagles DT 85 4 Quinnen Williams Jets DT 85 5 Jonathan Allen Bengals DT 84 6 Fletcher Cox Eagles DT 83 7 DeForest Buckner Colts DT 83 8 D.J. Reader Bengals DT 83 9 Arik Armstead 49ers DT 82 10 Michael Pierce Ravens DT 82

The top-rated defensive lineman in MUT is Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs. Breakout star Dexter Lawrence is the second-best defensive tackle in MUT, and Javon Hargrave of the Eagles rounds out the top three.

These ratings were announced as part of EA Sports’ MUT rating week. During the week of August 7, EA Sports will be revealing the top 10 MUT Core Elites in Madden 24 for each of the following positions:

Offensive Linemen

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Ends

Halfbacks

Inside Linebackers

Tight Ends

Strong Safeties

Free Safeties

Wide Receivers

Cornerbacks

Outside Linebackers

Quarterbacks

