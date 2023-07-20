Madden 24: All confirmed 99 club players

Qualifying for the 99 club in the Madden games is no small achievement, as only a select number of players will reach the milestone each year. So, here are all of the confirmed players in the 99 club for Madden 24 so far.

Madden 24 player ratings have started to be released, and many fans are eager to know who will be entering the prestigious 99 club in this year’s installment of the popular NFL sim.

99 is the highest possible rating a player can have in the game, so it’s a significant milestone for any athlete to reach as it indicates that they’re one of the top players in the league. There’s always a lot of speculation and discussion among fans on who will make it into the 99 club leading up to the game‘s release, and it’s a great source of pride for the players that do.

The club is exclusive by nature, with only 4 players in total receiving the rating in last year’s Madden 23, so if you’re curious about who’s made it in Madden 24, here all are the confirmed 99 club players so far.

EA The 99 club is a prestigious part of the Madden franchise.

All confirmed 99 club players in Madden 24

At the time of writing only 3 players have been confirmed to be in the 99 club in Madden 24, however, EA has yet to release all the player ratings yet, so as soon as the remainder are revealed we’ll be sure to update this page.

Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings, Wide Receiver

The first player to be announced for the 99 club in Madden 24 was Minnesota Vikings wider receiver, Justin Jefferson, which is unsurprising considering he’s one of the best wide receivers in the NFL right now. After all, Justin Jefferson has led the league in receiving yards and receptions for the past two seasons.

Last season, Jefferson achieved a career-high 1,809 receiving yards and 128 receptions. Madden 24 will mark Jefferson’s first time in the 99 club, but if his achievements so far are anything to go by, it doesn’t look like it will be the last.

Aaron Donald – LA Rams, Defensive Tackle

Aaron Donald followed Justin Jefferson being the second player revealed for the 99 club. This will be Donald’s seventh year in the 99 club in total, which makes him the most prominent member of the club so far — becoming the player who’s had the most 99 club appearances in franchise history, surpassing even the likes of Peyton Manning.

While Donald has experienced a couple of lows recently, only appearing in 11 games last season due to injury and only achieving five sacks overall, he’s clearly still a force to be reckoned with.

Zack Martin – Dallas Cowboys, Guard

The final member of the 99 club so far is Zack Martin, Guard for the Dallas Cowboys.

Not only is this Martin’s first time in the club, he’s only achieved the milestone of being the first Guard in 20 years to join – following on from former Cowboy Larry Allen in 2003. Martin has had an impressive career so far since being drafted by Dallas in 2014, having received All-Pro and Pro-Bowl honors after playing in every regular season game of the 2022 season.

Those are all the confirmed 99 club players in Madden 24 so far. For more on the game, check out our guides below:

