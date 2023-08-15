How to slide in Madden 24

A slide can be of great help to Madden 24 players that want to run the football and ensure that possession is retained after the play. Here’s a breakdown on how to perform the slide.

There are a number of talented quarterbacks that can run the football in the NFL and Madden. Names like Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray have proved to be dual threats in the league and do damage either with their arm or feet.

Article continues after ad

However, individuals that want to run the football with the quarterback do need to be wary about fumbles. There is, however, a way to avoid fumbles.

Here’s how Madden 24 players can perform a QB slide.

Electronic Arts

How to do the QB in Madden 24

To perform a quarterback slide in Madden 24, tap either X for Xbox or Square on PlayStation to cue the animation.

Quarterbacks, in general, are more prone to fumbles when hit. Many quarterbacks in Madden 24 don’t have the same kind of ball carrying stats as compared to running backs. Thus, it can be a bit risky to run past the line of scrimmage, as it could lead to a fumble if a defender makes good contact and jars the ball loose.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, Madden players can make use of a slide and go to the ground, in order to avoid oncoming contact.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A slide does put an end to the play, but it will save possession. For those who want to make use of a run-heavy offense full of QB run plays or be a dual threat QB in Superstar Mode, make sure to master the slide.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s Madden 24 coverage.

Article continues after ad

How to celebrate in Madden 24 | Fastest players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 Player Ratings | Madden 24 PC requirements | Best teams in Madden 24 | Best players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 soundtrack | How to do a lob pass in Madden 24