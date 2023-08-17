How to strip the ball in Madden 24

The strip ball mechanic in Madden 24 is one that seems simple to learn, but can be difficult to master. Here’s a look at the controls for stripping the football in Madden.

A simple way to stop the momentum of an offensive team in football and Madden is to try to force a turnover.

As far as fumbles are concerned, there are a number of ways to try to force one. One is to use the game’s hit stick, but the option to strip a ball carrier is also on the table.

Here’s a breakdown of how to strip the ball in Madden.

To strip the football in Madden 24, press either RB for Xbox when in defensive pursuit of a ball carrier, or R1 for PlayStation.

The strip ball mechanic can be a bit of a fickle one to master, since there are a lot of moving parts associated with it. Player ratings and X-Factors can factor into the success rate of a strip attempt, plus the proximity towards the ball carrier.

Additionally, it’s important to note that strip attempts can fail and lead to a ball carrier blowing by the defender.

However, it is a tool that can be used in the right situation to jar the ball loose. Just make sure to be close to the ball carrier when attempting it. Also, wraparound strips behind the ball and attempts in multi-player tackles can also work.

