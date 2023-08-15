All Madden 24 Achievements & Trophies

The complete Madden 24 Achievements & Trophies list is available for players. It’s not as extensive as one might think, which means it could be an easy touchdown for players looking to earn all the game’s extra accomplishments.

Trophies & Achievements are the bedrock of many games for a lot of players. They’re console-specific goals that give you bragging rights over your friends. Plus, it looks nice on your profile to see such a big Trophy count or Gamerscore total.

Article continues after ad

Madden 24 is not only back with a new season of American Football, but it’s also back with a new Achievements & Trophies list. So, we’re here to give you the lowdown on every optional objective and what you need to do in the game.

EA Sports

How many Trophies & Achievements are in Madden 24?

You might be surprised to learn that there are only 22 PlayStation Trophies for Madden 24 and just 21 Xbox Achievements. As always when it comes to these lists, PlayStation owners can earn one extra Trophy due to the Platinum Trophy, which signifies that a player has obtained every other possible Trophy for a game.

Article continues after ad

Madden 24: All Trophies & Achievements

To simplify things for you, here are all the Madden 24 Trophies & Achievements condensed into one handy and easy-to-read list.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Madden NFL 24 Master : Congratulations on earning every Madden NFL 24 trophy!

: Congratulations on earning every Madden NFL 24 trophy! Primetime : Gain yards while using Celebration Loco over the course of a single game.

: Gain yards while using Celebration Loco over the course of a single game. Unblockable : On 3 plays create a sack or tackle for loss after a pass rush move win, using a different rush move each time.

: On 3 plays create a sack or tackle for loss after a pass rush move win, using a different rush move each time. Throwin’ Dots : Throw a Passing TD using the low throw mechanic.

: Throw a Passing TD using the low throw mechanic. Lockdown Corner : Win 3 presses in a single game with the same CB.

: Win 3 presses in a single game with the same CB. Change of Scenery : Relocate a team.

: Relocate a team. Roster Reshuffle : Complete a fantasy draft.

: Complete a fantasy draft. Head-to-Head : Win a Head To Head game in an online league.

: Win a Head To Head game in an online league. Bragging Rights : Win the Super Bowl in an online league.

: Win the Super Bowl in an online league. Future of the Franchise : Reveal a rookie’s X-Factor potential.

: Reveal a rookie’s X-Factor potential. Stud Finder : Draft a rookie with a Hidden Dev Trait.

: Draft a rookie with a Hidden Dev Trait. Big Spender : Win a free agent bidding war for a 90+ OVR player.

: Win a free agent bidding war for a 90+ OVR player. Dealmaker : Re-sign a 90+ OVR player.

: Re-sign a 90+ OVR player. MVP : Win MVP with one of your players.

: Win MVP with one of your players. ROTY : Win Rookie of the Year with one of your players.

: Win Rookie of the Year with one of your players. Pocket Ace : Reach max level with your Avatar in the QB Position.

: Reach max level with your Avatar in the QB Position. Gain Train : Reach max level with your Avatar in the RB Position.

: Reach max level with your Avatar in the RB Position. Ol’ Reliable : Reach max level with your Avatar in the WR Position.

: Reach max level with your Avatar in the WR Position. Lockdown Leader : Reach max level with your Avatar in the CB Position.

: Reach max level with your Avatar in the CB Position. The Fortress : Reach max level with your Avatar in the LB Position.

: Reach max level with your Avatar in the LB Position. Saw It Coming : User uses a Tendency Counter on a play that results in a turnover.

: User uses a Tendency Counter on a play that results in a turnover. Clean The Pile: User Hit Stick the Pile or Standup Tackle resulting in a fumble.

Keep yourself in the loop with all the latest Madden 24 guides and content we have here at Dexerto:

Is Madden 24 crossplay? | Madden 24 early access: Start date & how to play | Madden 24 pre-order bonuses: Standard & Deluxe | Madden 24 PC requirements | Best teams in Madden 24 | Best players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 soundtrack