Madden 24 servers down? Maintenance & “EA unable to connect” message explained

Madden 24 has officially arrived, but technical difficulties may prove to be a problem throughout the year. Here’s a look at how to check the status of the servers.

A new year of Madden has officially launched on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. Madden 24 went live on August 14, but it didn’t take long for football fans to have trouble with the servers.

Individuals were unable to access online play, as well as game modes like Madden Ultimate Team early into the game’s launch.

Here’s a breakdown on the Madden 24 server status as it currently stands, plus a look at how to check to see if the servers are down in future instances.

Madden 24 server status

As of August 14 at 9 PM ET, the EA Madden 24 servers have experienced an outage.

If you seesa message that reads, “Sorry, it appears the EA servers are currently down” and an “EA unable to connect” URL link, it’s because there is trouble on the developer’s end.

How to check if the Madden 24 servers are down

There are a number of ways to check whether the Madden 24 servers are down.

One option is to check out social media apps like Reddit or Twitter (X). Be sure to look at the official Madden X account (@EAMaddenNFL), as well as the Madden Direct (@MaddenNFLDirect) and EA Help (@EAHelp) accounts. Updates may be posted there.

A second option is the Down Detector website, which does regularly receive updates on the status of the servers.

Also, be sure to check the EA Answers forum for Madden. Should an outage occur, Electronic Arts may post updates on this forum regarding the servers for Madden 24.

If there are no reports of a widespread outage, but still unable to connect to the online servers, make sure to either reset the Internet connector or check the status for the Xbox or PlayStation networks.

