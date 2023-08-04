Madden 24 Soundtrack: All songs in Madden 24

On August 4, EA Sports released the entire soundtrack for Madden 24. The soundtrack includes over 30 songs and feature several well-known artists like Wiz Khalifa and Joey Bada$$. Here’s how the whole list looks.

Throughout the years, EA Sports has featured a number of highly popular bands and musicians, including Cypress Hill, 2Pac, Kendrick Lamar, and The Weeknd, in the soundtracks for the Madden franchise.

Now, we know which artists will be featured in Madden 24, as EA Sports released the official soundtrack on August 4.

Article continues after ad

With that said, here’s a look at the entire tracklist for Madden 24.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Electronic Arts

Madden 24 Soundtrack: Full tracklist

The Madden 24 soundtrack will include 36 songs and feature well-known artists like Jack Harlow, Marshmello, and Wiz Khalifa. Here’s the full soundtrack:

Artist Song Amir Obe VIP 2 AntsLive Number One Candidate ARDN MAN DOWN Armani White GOATED. Armani White ft. A$AP FERG SILVER TOOTH. Belly World Changed BIA MILLIONS Blackaway Talk About It Blackaway Go Getta CHIKA Prodigy Doechii I Told Em Doechii Pacer EST Gee STAY FOCUSED GOON DES GARCONS* ft. Duke Deuce WHO DO IT BETTER? IDK Pit Stop Jack Harlow They Don’t Love It Jae Zole Glory Jay Rock Still That Way Justin Credible, C5 Unique KAMAUU the vibe Kimbra & Sahtyre RNTBCK Kvng Moses x Jazzfeezy ft. CxMEESEN Keep Playin’ Lecrae. Andy Mineo Good Lord LG Malique Winning Marques Clae Kendrick, Clae, & Cole Marshmello, Polo G, & Southside Grown Man Mike Dimes ft. Joey Bada$$ HATCHBACK NF SUFFICE Piers James Boop RDGLDGRN ft, Madalen Duke Heads Are Gonna Roll SAINt JHN & London On Da Track Stadiums Tobe Nwigwe BRAVO Toosii Go Go Go Wiz Khalifa Hype Me Up Young Devyn WYM Zai1k x yvngxchris cruise ctrl

Those are all the songs that will be featured in Madden 24. Make sure to check out more of Dexerto’s coverage of Madden.

Is Madden 24 crossplay? | Madden 24 early access: Start date & how to play | Madden 24 pre-order bonuses: Standard & Deluxe | Madden 24 PC requirements | Best teams in Madden 24 | Best players in Madden 24