Madden 24 Soundtrack: All songs in Madden 24

Madden 24 screenshotEA

On August 4, EA Sports released the entire soundtrack for Madden 24. The soundtrack includes over 30 songs and feature several well-known artists like Wiz Khalifa and Joey Bada$$. Here’s how the whole list looks.

Throughout the years, EA Sports has featured a number of highly popular bands and musicians, including Cypress Hill, 2Pac, Kendrick Lamar, and The Weeknd, in the soundtracks for the Madden franchise.

Now, we know which artists will be featured in Madden 24, as EA Sports released the official soundtrack on August 4.

With that said, here’s a look at the entire tracklist for Madden 24.

Allegiant Stadium in Las VegasElectronic Arts

Madden 24 Soundtrack: Full tracklist

The Madden 24 soundtrack will include 36 songs and feature well-known artists like Jack Harlow, Marshmello, and Wiz Khalifa. Here’s the full soundtrack:

ArtistSong
Amir ObeVIP 2
AntsLiveNumber One Candidate
ARDNMAN DOWN
Armani WhiteGOATED.
Armani White ft. A$AP FERGSILVER TOOTH.
BellyWorld Changed
BIAMILLIONS
BlackawayTalk About It
BlackawayGo Getta
CHIKAProdigy
DoechiiI Told Em
DoechiiPacer
EST GeeSTAY FOCUSED
GOON DES GARCONS* ft. Duke DeuceWHO DO IT BETTER?
IDKPit Stop
Jack HarlowThey Don’t Love It
Jae ZoleGlory
Jay RockStill That Way
Justin Credible, C5Unique
KAMAUUthe vibe
Kimbra & SahtyreRNTBCK
Kvng Moses x Jazzfeezy ft. CxMEESENKeep Playin’
Lecrae. Andy MineoGood Lord
LG MaliqueWinning
Marques ClaeKendrick, Clae, & Cole
Marshmello, Polo G, & SouthsideGrown Man
Mike Dimes ft. Joey Bada$$HATCHBACK
NFSUFFICE
Piers JamesBoop
RDGLDGRN ft, Madalen DukeHeads Are Gonna Roll
SAINt JHN & London On Da TrackStadiums
Tobe NwigweBRAVO
ToosiiGo Go Go
Wiz KhalifaHype Me Up
Young DevynWYM
Zai1k x yvngxchriscruise ctrl

Those are all the songs that will be featured in Madden 24. Make sure to check out more of Dexerto’s coverage of Madden.

