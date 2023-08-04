Madden 24 Soundtrack: All songs in Madden 24
On August 4, EA Sports released the entire soundtrack for Madden 24. The soundtrack includes over 30 songs and feature several well-known artists like Wiz Khalifa and Joey Bada$$. Here’s how the whole list looks.
Throughout the years, EA Sports has featured a number of highly popular bands and musicians, including Cypress Hill, 2Pac, Kendrick Lamar, and The Weeknd, in the soundtracks for the Madden franchise.
Now, we know which artists will be featured in Madden 24, as EA Sports released the official soundtrack on August 4.
With that said, here’s a look at the entire tracklist for Madden 24.
Madden 24 Soundtrack: Full tracklist
The Madden 24 soundtrack will include 36 songs and feature well-known artists like Jack Harlow, Marshmello, and Wiz Khalifa. Here’s the full soundtrack:
|Artist
|Song
|Amir Obe
|VIP 2
|AntsLive
|Number One Candidate
|ARDN
|MAN DOWN
|Armani White
|GOATED.
|Armani White ft. A$AP FERG
|SILVER TOOTH.
|Belly
|World Changed
|BIA
|MILLIONS
|Blackaway
|Talk About It
|Blackaway
|Go Getta
|CHIKA
|Prodigy
|Doechii
|I Told Em
|Doechii
|Pacer
|EST Gee
|STAY FOCUSED
|GOON DES GARCONS* ft. Duke Deuce
|WHO DO IT BETTER?
|IDK
|Pit Stop
|Jack Harlow
|They Don’t Love It
|Jae Zole
|Glory
|Jay Rock
|Still That Way
|Justin Credible, C5
|Unique
|KAMAUU
|the vibe
|Kimbra & Sahtyre
|RNTBCK
|Kvng Moses x Jazzfeezy ft. CxMEESEN
|Keep Playin’
|Lecrae. Andy Mineo
|Good Lord
|LG Malique
|Winning
|Marques Clae
|Kendrick, Clae, & Cole
|Marshmello, Polo G, & Southside
|Grown Man
|Mike Dimes ft. Joey Bada$$
|HATCHBACK
|NF
|SUFFICE
|Piers James
|Boop
|RDGLDGRN ft, Madalen Duke
|Heads Are Gonna Roll
|SAINt JHN & London On Da Track
|Stadiums
|Tobe Nwigwe
|BRAVO
|Toosii
|Go Go Go
|Wiz Khalifa
|Hype Me Up
|Young Devyn
|WYM
|Zai1k x yvngxchris
|cruise ctrl
Those are all the songs that will be featured in Madden 24. Make sure to check out more of Dexerto’s coverage of Madden.
