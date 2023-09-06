Madden 24: How to get TOTY collectibles in MUT

Even though the NFL season had yet to begin, the Madden 24 team released the first TOTY collectible in September. Get ready for the program with these in-game items.

Every year, EA Sports releases the Team of the Year (TOTY) in its various sports games, and Madden is no expection.

In Madden Ultimate Team, the NFL’s best performers from the past season traditionally get a high OVR Team of the Year. And, those who collect TOTY collectibles in Madden 24 can get one with ease.

Here’s an overview on what TOTY collectibles actually do, and how to get them.

What are Team of the Year collectibles for?

Team of the Year collectibles in Madden 24 can be used in order to obtain a TOTY player when the program ultimately drops.

Per the Madden team, individuals can exchange 17 of them in order to get a Champion Team of the Year player.

EA Sports has traditionally released the Team of the Year program after the NFL season.

How to get Team of the Year collectibles in Madden 24

As of September 2023, Team of the Year collectibles can be earned through Challenges. This is similar to how Legends tokens can be obtained in Madden Ultimate Team.

In the Preseason Team of the Week set of Challenges, those who collected enough Milestone Stars would be able to unlock one of these items.

Be on the lookout for additional opportunities to unlock more TOTY collectibles in Madden 24.

