How to do a lob pass in Madden 24

The lob pass is a tool that can be used to hit a wide receiver or tight end that’s breaking away from the coverage. Here’s how to throw a lob pass in Madden 24.

There are a number of different types of passes in Madden 24, from the touch pass to even the high pass, that became a signature component of the meta last year.

Another type pass that can be quite helpful to use in Madden is the lob pass, a weapon that can be used to get the ball to streaking wide receivers.

Here’s how Madden players can make use of the lob pass in this year’s game.

Lob passes in Madden 24

To throw a lob pass in Madden 24, players will want to just tap — don’t press it down or hold the button — a receiver icon.

For those who don’t know what the receiver icon is, we mean the corresponding button that shows up above a receiver. For example, if the X button for Xbox or PlayStation owners appears over the receiver, just tap it.

As soon as the finger hits the button, take it off the button as quickly as possible. This will ensure that one doesn’t throw a touch pass. Touch passes require a longer hold period on the receiver icon button.

The good news is that once one gets familiar with the controls, it shouldn’t be too hard to get used to how to throw a lob pass.

