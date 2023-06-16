Madden 24 PC requirements: Minimum & recommended specs

Madden 24 system requirements have been revealed for PC, so here are both the minimum and recommended settings needed to run the American football game.

Madden 24 is the latest installment in EA Sports’ American football series and while the August 18 release is a while off, we now know the game’s PC requirements. This is important if you plan on creating the best Super Bowl team or wish to flex your prowess in online matches.

After all, running into performance issues can stop you from claiming that game-winning touchdown. So, before you go ahead and pre-order your copy of Madden 24, we recommend looking at the minimum recommended system requirements to ensure every match runs smoothly.

Contents

Madden 24 file size

According to official information from EA Sports, the file size for Madden 24 will be approximately 50 GB.

EA Madden 24 system requirements have finally been released.

Madden 24 minimum PC specs

Below are the minimum system requirements your PC should meet for running Madden 24. These specifications will enable you to play the game on low graphical settings and maintain an estimated 30 FPS at either 720p or 1080p resolutions:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600, Intel Core i5 6700k (4-cores; 8-threads) or Equivalent

Memory: 10GB RAM

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 570, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, or Equivalent

DirectX: DX12 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: Broadband

Storage: 50GB

Madden 24 recommended PC specs

If you wish to have the smoothest gameplay experience in Madden 24, then EA Sports recommend having the following components to play Madden 24 optimally. By utilizing the below components and adjusting the graphics to Medium or High, you can enjoy a more fluid frame rate at 1080p or 1440p resolutions:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, Intel Core i7 8700 (6-core; 12-thread) or Equivalent

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or Equivalent

DirectX: DX12 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: Broadband

Storage: 50 GB

So, there you have it, that’s all the Madden 24 PC requirements. Make sure you check out our Madden page for all the latest news and guides.