Is Madden NFL 24 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Wondering whether Madden NFL 24 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass? Well, our handy hub has the answer to that question.

With a fresh NFL season on the horizon, anticipation for EA Sports’ Madden 24 is heating up. EA Sports’ popular Madden series is set to debut close to the new NFL season, giving American football fans the chance to begin their own Super Bowl journey.

Although the August 2023 release may seem a while away, fans are already questioning whether Madden NFL 24 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. So, we are here to tackle this query and provide all the details we currently have on whether Madden NFL 24 will be making its way to Microsoft’s subscription service.

Article continues after ad

Will Madden NFL 24 be on Xbox Game Pass?

EA has yet to make an official announcement on whether Madden 24 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. The game is currently scheduled for a worldwide release on August 18, 2023, which means that Game Pass users and dedicated fans will need to patiently wait before they can dive into the latest installment.

However, past EA Sports games usually find their way to the Game Pass library sooner or later. This has been true for various editions of MLB The Show, FIFA, and even the Madden series.

Article continues after ad

EA Madden NFL 24 has American football fans hyped.

It’s important to remember, that Madden 23 became part of EA Play and Xbox Game Pass in February 2023, with the game usually being added around the time of the Super Bowl. This suggests that we might expect Madden 24 to be accessible on Game Pass sometime around Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Of course, this is just speculation and shouldn’t be treated as fact. As always, we’ll be sure to update this article once EA has made an official announcement.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Madden page for all the latest news and updates.