How to celebrate in Madden 24

With the release of Madden 24, players across the globe are ready for another full season of virtual gridiron greatness. Among the many features that gamers eagerly anticipate, celebrations are always a fan favorite. In this guide, we’ll show you the ropes of how to celebrate.

For years, the Madden NFL series has consistently delivered an authentic, action-packed, and adrenaline-pumping simulation of professional football. From the eye-popping graphics to the intricacies of play-calling, Madden has become synonymous with the digital football experience.

Madden 24 continues this tradition with new gameplay elements and ensures that the series remains rooted in replicating the thrill of real-life football. While there’s plenty of new stuff, including Franchise Mode, celebrations are also here again in the game.

How to taunt in Madden 24: Celebrations guide

Breaking it down to its core, celebrating and taunting in Madden requires you to use specific analog stick and buttons commands, or keyboard and mouse, to pull off individual celebrations, team celebrations, or taunt celebrations.

Here are more precise instructions on each one in Madden 24.

Individual celebrations

Hold down L2 / LT on PlayStation or Xbox and flick the right stick in a certain direction to make your joyous player pull off a celebration on their own.

Team celebrations

For a more team-based display, flick the right stick to the right once you get into the end zone for a touchdown and watch as your team will engage in some pretty nifty routines and boisterous celebrations. Not only that, but if you flick the right stick to the left, this will trigger some unique celebrations too. So don’t be afraid to experiment!

Taunt celebrations

If you want a bit of extra spice in your celebrations with some added fire, hold down L2+R2 on PlayStation or LT+RT on Xbox and then hold X on PS or A on Xbox to initiate your player’s celebration before they’ve even crossed for the TD.

Whether you’re new to the Madden universe or a seasoned veteran, taking a moment to celebrate your on-field achievements is just one of the many ways Madden 24 keeps the game fresh, engaging, and, above all, fun.

