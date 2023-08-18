How to fix Secure boot Madden 24 error

The Madden 24 Secure Boot error has affected some PC owners. Here’s a look at what recommended steps individuals should take to address the error.

On social media, several Madden players have stated to be unable to access Madden 24 on PC due to a Secure Boot error.

This error is tied to the title’s anti-cheat system and how to fix it can vary depending on what PC the error shows up on.

Here’s a look at how Madden players can tweak the settings to get into the game.

Secure boot error in Madden 24

Per the EA team, individuals should make sure that Secure Boot is enabled on the computer. This can be tweaked in the BIOS (Basic Input/Output System) of the software.

The settings to access BIOS on startup can vary by manufacturer, but here’s what Windows recommends PC owners do in order to access it.

Run ‘ Settings’ > ’Update & Security ’ > ’Recovery’

> ’Update & Security ’ > ’Recovery’ Select Restart now under ‘Advanced startup’

under ‘Advanced startup’ Select ‘Troubleshoot’ > ’Advanced options’ > ‘UEFI Firmware Settings’ > ‘Restart’ to make changes

Again, how to actually change the settings to enable Secure Boot will vary. For example, Dell users will need to go ‘Boot’ > ‘Secure Boot’ list option and set it to UEFI to get the settings corrected.

Alternatively, some users have reported that the Restore Factory Keys or Reset option in BIOS has also worked to get Madden 24 up and running on PC.

We should note that the Madden 24 Secure Boot error is tied to the game’s anti-cheat system.

