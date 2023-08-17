Madden 24: All training and quick sell values in MUT
Quick selling players for coins and training points is a great way to get a leg up when you start your Madden 24 journey. Here’s what you need to know about their values in MUT this year.
Whenever a new Madden cycle rolls around, there are plenty of new players who hop into the world of MUT and want to build their dream teams.
Plenty of others are stuck in their ways and have been for over 10 years, and know the best ways to make coins in the early goings. Though, EA does shift values year-on-year when it comes to discarding and quick-selling cards in-game.
The introduction of training points a few years back, which allows you to boost certain cards in rating, offers a different to just outright discarding an item for coins. So, here’s how they both shake out in Madden 24.
All training quicksell values in Madden 24
If you want to go down the training points route, the most effective way to start stockpiling them is through quick-selling eligible cards. Sure, you can grind challenges and objectives, but that takes much more effort.
Whenever you open a pack, you’re going to get cards that can be discarded for training points. These vary in what you’ll get in return, but it’s typically better to do this in the first few weeks of MUT. You’re going to get so many low-rated cards that won’t have any use in the next few months that you may as well stockpile now.
Naturally, the higher the card, the more training points you’re going to get back as well.
- 68-70 Overall – 1 Training point
- 71 Overall – 2 Training points
- 72 Overall – 3 Training points
- 73 Overall – 4 Training points
- 74 Overall – 7 Training points
- 75 Overall – 11 Training points
- 76 Overall – 18 Training points
- 77 Overall – 28 Training points
- 78 Overall – 44 Training points
- 79 Overall – 69 Training points
- 80 Overall – 110 Training points
- 81 Overall – 170 Training points
- 82 Overall – 270 Training points
- 83 Overall – 430 Training points
- 84 Overall – 680 Training points
- 85 Overall – 1080 Training points
- 86 Overall – 1700 Training points
- 87 Overall – 2700 Training points
All coin quicksell values in Madden 24
Now, if you don’t really care about training points and just want to quickly boost your coffers, well, you’ll want to discard cards that have a coin value instead.
Quick selling a card will likely be below market value, but you don’t have to wait for the auction house to clear up your listing and take a percentage. So, it sometimes works out as the better option.
Once again, the higher-rated the card, the more coins that you’re going to be rewarded with.
- 78 Overall – 6,000 Coins
- 79 Overall – 9,000 Coins
- 80 Overall – 14,000 Coins
- 81 Overall – 23,000 Coins
- 82 Overall – 36,000 Coins
- 83 Overall – 57,000 Coins
- 84 Overall – 90,000 Coins
- 85 Overall – 143,000 Coins
- 86 Overall+ – 225,000 Coins
As ever, EA may adjust these values over the year to balance things, so keep an eye on your item binder.
