Madden 24: All training and quick sell values in MUT

Quick selling players for coins and training points is a great way to get a leg up when you start your Madden 24 journey. Here’s what you need to know about their values in MUT this year.

Whenever a new Madden cycle rolls around, there are plenty of new players who hop into the world of MUT and want to build their dream teams.

Plenty of others are stuck in their ways and have been for over 10 years, and know the best ways to make coins in the early goings. Though, EA does shift values year-on-year when it comes to discarding and quick-selling cards in-game.

Article continues after ad

The introduction of training points a few years back, which allows you to boost certain cards in rating, offers a different to just outright discarding an item for coins. So, here’s how they both shake out in Madden 24.

All training quicksell values in Madden 24

If you want to go down the training points route, the most effective way to start stockpiling them is through quick-selling eligible cards. Sure, you can grind challenges and objectives, but that takes much more effort.

Article continues after ad

Whenever you open a pack, you’re going to get cards that can be discarded for training points. These vary in what you’ll get in return, but it’s typically better to do this in the first few weeks of MUT. You’re going to get so many low-rated cards that won’t have any use in the next few months that you may as well stockpile now.

Naturally, the higher the card, the more training points you’re going to get back as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

68-70 Overall – 1 Training point

71 Overall – 2 Training points

72 Overall – 3 Training points

73 Overall – 4 Training points

74 Overall – 7 Training points

75 Overall – 11 Training points

76 Overall – 18 Training points

77 Overall – 28 Training points

78 Overall – 44 Training points

79 Overall – 69 Training points

80 Overall – 110 Training points

81 Overall – 170 Training points

82 Overall – 270 Training points

83 Overall – 430 Training points

84 Overall – 680 Training points

85 Overall – 1080 Training points

86 Overall – 1700 Training points

87 Overall – 2700 Training points

Dexerto/EA Training points can be a great way to improve your team early on.

All coin quicksell values in Madden 24

Now, if you don’t really care about training points and just want to quickly boost your coffers, well, you’ll want to discard cards that have a coin value instead.

Quick selling a card will likely be below market value, but you don’t have to wait for the auction house to clear up your listing and take a percentage. So, it sometimes works out as the better option.

Once again, the higher-rated the card, the more coins that you’re going to be rewarded with.

Article continues after ad

78 Overall – 6,000 Coins

79 Overall – 9,000 Coins

80 Overall – 14,000 Coins

81 Overall – 23,000 Coins

82 Overall – 36,000 Coins

83 Overall – 57,000 Coins

84 Overall – 90,000 Coins

85 Overall – 143,000 Coins

86 Overall+ – 225,000 Coins

Dexerto/EA Coins will always be king in Ultimate Team.

As ever, EA may adjust these values over the year to balance things, so keep an eye on your item binder.

If you need any more help on Madden 24, check out some of our guides below:How to celebrate in Madden 24 | Fastest players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 Player Ratings | Madden 24 PC requirements | Best teams in Madden 24 | Best players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 soundtrack | How to do a lob pass in Madden 24 | How to slide in Madden 24 | All NFL Combine Interview Answers in Superstar Mode