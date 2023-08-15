Fastest players in Madden 24
Across all positions, in Madden 24 it’s important to have players who know how to run, and run fast! That’s why we’ve compiled Madden 24’s fastest players so you know who to look out for across the game’s various modes.
Speed is key in American Football. The extra burst of acceleration can be the difference between a Touchdown or an Interception – it doesn’t discriminate. A quicker player just naturally has an advantage in Madden 24, making the fastest players a rather important quality to bear in mind.
If you’ve got a Wide Receiver who can get away from their marker with a sudden swift sprint, then you improve your odds of a first down better. Not just that, but if you’ve got a QB with pace in abundance, then it makes it easier to utilize the pocket much more effectively and either create time and space for the pass faster or quickly manufacture a run.
So here are the quickest players in the game across key positions.
Fastest players in Madden 24
First up, we’re ignoring positions completely and just isolating Madden 24’s fastest players altogether. The top 10 is dominated by Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers, but it still makes the list nice and easy to dissect for you.
|Player Name
|Team Name
|Positon
|Speed Rating
|Tyreek Hill
|Miami Dolphins
|WR
|99
|Jaylen Waddle
|Miami Dolphins
|WR
|98
|Tariq Woolen
|Seattle Seahawks
|CB
|98
|Jameson Williams
|Detroit Lions
|WR
|98
|DJ Turner
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CB
|97
|Quez Watkins
|Philadelphia Eagles
|WR
|97
|Marquise Brown
|Arizona Cardinals
|WR
|97
|Jakorian Bennet
|Las Vegas Raiders
|CB
|96
|Anthony Schwartz
|Cleveland Browns
|WR
|96
|Christian Watson
|Green Bay Packers
|WR
|96
Fastest Quarterbacks in Madden 24
Moving into our first main position – the Quarterback. Often seen as the leader of any team and the brains behind most teams’ attacks. It also helps if they have some speed too, so here are the fastest QBs in Madden 24.
|Player Name
|Team Name
|Speed Rating
|Lamar Jackson
|Baltimore Ravens
|96
|Justin Fields
|Chicago Bears
|93
|Kyler Murray
|Arizona Cardinals
|92
|Anthony Richardson
|Indianapolis Colts
|91
|Malik Willis
|Tennessee Titans
|90
|Jalen Hurts
|Philadelphia Eagles
|89
|Daniel Jones
|New York Giants
|88
|Desmond Ridder
|Atlanta Falcons
|88
|Josh Allen
|Buffalo Bills
|88
|Malik Cunningham
|New England Patriots
|88
Fastest Wide Receivers in Madden 24
If you’re a QB looking for a killer pass, you want a fast WR on the end of it. It gives the Quarterback more room to throw it long and allows the WR to outpace their Cornerback – unless they’re also quick. So here are your best bets when it comes to Madden 24’s fastest Wide Receivers.
|Player Name
|Team Name
|Speed Rating
|Tyreek Hill
|Miami Dolphins
|99
|Jaylen Waddle
|Miami Dolphins
|98
|Jameson Williams
|Detroit Lions
|98
|Quez Watkins
|Philadelphia Eagles
|97
|Marquise Brown
|Arizona Cardinals
|97
|Anthony Schwartz
|Cleveland Browns
|96
|Christian Watson
|Green Bay Packers
|96
|Mecole Hardman
|New York Jets
|96
|Tyquan Thornton
|New England Patriots
|96
|Andre Baccellia
|Arizona Cardinals
|95
Fastest Cornerbacks in Madden 24
On the other hand, if you’re on defense, then the last you need is a Wide Receiver oozing with pace breezing past your Cornerbacks. So to retaliate, you also need fast Cornerbacks in Madden 24 to deal with this threat. Let’s take a look.
|Player Name
|Team Name
|Speed Rating
|Tariq Woolen
|Philadelphia Eagles
|98
|DJ Turner
|Cincinnati Bengals
|97
|Jakorian Bennet
|Las Vegas Raiders
|96
|Javelin Guidry
|New York Jets
|96
|Kalon Barnes
|Minnesota Vikings
|96
|Ameer Speed
|New England Patriots
|95
|Caleb Farley
|Tennessee Titans
|95
|Donte Jackson
|North Carolina Panthers
|95
|Eric Stokes
|Green Bay Packers
|95
|Isaiah Bolden
|New England Patriots
|95
Fastest Halfbacks in Madden 24
Some teams base most of their offense around running yards and running plays over passing. If this is what you’re going for, then you definitely want to have a nimble and agile speedster capable of weaving through gaps and being able to sprint the length of the field if necessary.
|Player Name
|Team Name
|Speed Rating
|De’Von Achane
|Miami Dolphins
|95
|Raheem Mostert
|Miami Dolphins
|95
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Detroit Lions
|94
|Jonathan Taylor
|Indianapolis Colts
|94
|Kene Nwangwu
|Minnesota Vikings
|94
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seattle Seahawks
|94
|Breece Hall
|New York Jets
|93
|Isiah Pacheco
|Kansas City Chiefs
|93
|Keaton Mitchel
|Baltimore Ravens
|93
|Matt Breida
|New York Giants
|93
So whichever position you’re looking at strengthening with some speed, here are the key areas covered for you. Whether you’re looking at investing in a rapid Cornerback for Franchise Mode or a lightning-quick WR for UT, this info should help you out.
