GamingMadden

Fastest players in Madden 24

Tennessee titans player running with ball in madden 24EA Sports

Across all positions, in Madden 24 it’s important to have players who know how to run, and run fast! That’s why we’ve compiled Madden 24’s fastest players so you know who to look out for across the game’s various modes.

Speed is key in American Football. The extra burst of acceleration can be the difference between a Touchdown or an Interception – it doesn’t discriminate. A quicker player just naturally has an advantage in Madden 24, making the fastest players a rather important quality to bear in mind.

Article continues after ad

If you’ve got a Wide Receiver who can get away from their marker with a sudden swift sprint, then you improve your odds of a first down better. Not just that, but if you’ve got a QB with pace in abundance, then it makes it easier to utilize the pocket much more effectively and either create time and space for the pass faster or quickly manufacture a run.

So here are the quickest players in the game across key positions.

Article continues after ad
nfl madden 24 player running with ballEA Sports

Fastest players in Madden 24

First up, we’re ignoring positions completely and just isolating Madden 24’s fastest players altogether. The top 10 is dominated by Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers, but it still makes the list nice and easy to dissect for you.

Player NameTeam NamePositonSpeed Rating
Tyreek HillMiami DolphinsWR99
Jaylen WaddleMiami DolphinsWR98
Tariq WoolenSeattle SeahawksCB98
Jameson WilliamsDetroit LionsWR98
DJ TurnerCincinnati BengalsCB97
Quez WatkinsPhiladelphia EaglesWR97
Marquise BrownArizona CardinalsWR97
Jakorian BennetLas Vegas RaidersCB96
Anthony SchwartzCleveland BrownsWR96
Christian WatsonGreen Bay PackersWR96

Fastest Quarterbacks in Madden 24

Moving into our first main position – the Quarterback. Often seen as the leader of any team and the brains behind most teams’ attacks. It also helps if they have some speed too, so here are the fastest QBs in Madden 24.

Article continues after ad
Player NameTeam NameSpeed Rating
Lamar JacksonBaltimore Ravens96
Justin FieldsChicago Bears93
Kyler MurrayArizona Cardinals92
Anthony RichardsonIndianapolis Colts91
Malik WillisTennessee Titans90
Jalen HurtsPhiladelphia Eagles89
Daniel JonesNew York Giants88
Desmond RidderAtlanta Falcons88
Josh AllenBuffalo Bills88
Malik CunninghamNew England Patriots88

Fastest Wide Receivers in Madden 24

If you’re a QB looking for a killer pass, you want a fast WR on the end of it. It gives the Quarterback more room to throw it long and allows the WR to outpace their Cornerback – unless they’re also quick. So here are your best bets when it comes to Madden 24’s fastest Wide Receivers.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Player NameTeam NameSpeed Rating
Tyreek HillMiami Dolphins99
Jaylen WaddleMiami Dolphins98
Jameson WilliamsDetroit Lions98
Quez WatkinsPhiladelphia Eagles97
Marquise BrownArizona Cardinals97
Anthony SchwartzCleveland Browns96
Christian WatsonGreen Bay Packers96
Mecole HardmanNew York Jets96
Tyquan ThorntonNew England Patriots96
Andre BaccelliaArizona Cardinals95

Fastest Cornerbacks in Madden 24

On the other hand, if you’re on defense, then the last you need is a Wide Receiver oozing with pace breezing past your Cornerbacks. So to retaliate, you also need fast Cornerbacks in Madden 24 to deal with this threat. Let’s take a look.

Article continues after ad
Player NameTeam NameSpeed Rating
Tariq WoolenPhiladelphia Eagles98
DJ TurnerCincinnati Bengals97
Jakorian BennetLas Vegas Raiders96
Javelin GuidryNew York Jets96
Kalon BarnesMinnesota Vikings96
Ameer SpeedNew England Patriots95
Caleb FarleyTennessee Titans95
Donte JacksonNorth Carolina Panthers95
Eric StokesGreen Bay Packers95
Isaiah BoldenNew England Patriots95

Fastest Halfbacks in Madden 24

Some teams base most of their offense around running yards and running plays over passing. If this is what you’re going for, then you definitely want to have a nimble and agile speedster capable of weaving through gaps and being able to sprint the length of the field if necessary.

Player NameTeam NameSpeed Rating
De’Von AchaneMiami Dolphins95
Raheem MostertMiami Dolphins95
Jahmyr GibbsDetroit Lions94
Jonathan TaylorIndianapolis Colts94
Kene NwangwuMinnesota Vikings94
Kenneth Walker IIISeattle Seahawks94
Breece HallNew York Jets93
Isiah PachecoKansas City Chiefs93
Keaton MitchelBaltimore Ravens93
Matt BreidaNew York Giants93

So whichever position you’re looking at strengthening with some speed, here are the key areas covered for you. Whether you’re looking at investing in a rapid Cornerback for Franchise Mode or a lightning-quick WR for UT, this info should help you out.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for even more Madden 24 guides to help you out, we have many other articles here at Dexerto:

Is Madden 24 crossplay? | Madden 24 early access: Start date & how to play | Madden 24 pre-order bonuses: Standard & Deluxe | Madden 24 PC requirements | Best teams in Madden 24 | Best players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 soundtrack | All Madden 24 Achievements & Trophies | Will Madden 24 be on Nintendo Switch?

Related Topics

Madden 24