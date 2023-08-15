Across all positions, in Madden 24 it’s important to have players who know how to run, and run fast! That’s why we’ve compiled Madden 24’s fastest players so you know who to look out for across the game’s various modes.

Speed is key in American Football. The extra burst of acceleration can be the difference between a Touchdown or an Interception – it doesn’t discriminate. A quicker player just naturally has an advantage in Madden 24, making the fastest players a rather important quality to bear in mind.

If you’ve got a Wide Receiver who can get away from their marker with a sudden swift sprint, then you improve your odds of a first down better. Not just that, but if you’ve got a QB with pace in abundance, then it makes it easier to utilize the pocket much more effectively and either create time and space for the pass faster or quickly manufacture a run.

So here are the quickest players in the game across key positions.

Fastest players in Madden 24

First up, we’re ignoring positions completely and just isolating Madden 24’s fastest players altogether. The top 10 is dominated by Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers, but it still makes the list nice and easy to dissect for you.

Player Name Team Name Positon Speed Rating Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins WR 99 Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins WR 98 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks CB 98 Jameson Williams Detroit Lions WR 98 DJ Turner Cincinnati Bengals CB 97 Quez Watkins Philadelphia Eagles WR 97 Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals WR 97 Jakorian Bennet Las Vegas Raiders CB 96 Anthony Schwartz Cleveland Browns WR 96 Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR 96

Fastest Quarterbacks in Madden 24

Moving into our first main position – the Quarterback. Often seen as the leader of any team and the brains behind most teams’ attacks. It also helps if they have some speed too, so here are the fastest QBs in Madden 24.

Player Name Team Name Speed Rating Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 96 Justin Fields Chicago Bears 93 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals 92 Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts 91 Malik Willis Tennessee Titans 90 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 89 Daniel Jones New York Giants 88 Desmond Ridder Atlanta Falcons 88 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 88 Malik Cunningham New England Patriots 88

Fastest Wide Receivers in Madden 24

If you’re a QB looking for a killer pass, you want a fast WR on the end of it. It gives the Quarterback more room to throw it long and allows the WR to outpace their Cornerback – unless they’re also quick. So here are your best bets when it comes to Madden 24’s fastest Wide Receivers.

Player Name Team Name Speed Rating Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 99 Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins 98 Jameson Williams Detroit Lions 98 Quez Watkins Philadelphia Eagles 97 Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals 97 Anthony Schwartz Cleveland Browns 96 Christian Watson Green Bay Packers 96 Mecole Hardman New York Jets 96 Tyquan Thornton New England Patriots 96 Andre Baccellia Arizona Cardinals 95

Fastest Cornerbacks in Madden 24

On the other hand, if you’re on defense, then the last you need is a Wide Receiver oozing with pace breezing past your Cornerbacks. So to retaliate, you also need fast Cornerbacks in Madden 24 to deal with this threat. Let’s take a look.

Player Name Team Name Speed Rating Tariq Woolen Philadelphia Eagles 98 DJ Turner Cincinnati Bengals 97 Jakorian Bennet Las Vegas Raiders 96 Javelin Guidry New York Jets 96 Kalon Barnes Minnesota Vikings 96 Ameer Speed New England Patriots 95 Caleb Farley Tennessee Titans 95 Donte Jackson North Carolina Panthers 95 Eric Stokes Green Bay Packers 95 Isaiah Bolden New England Patriots 95

Fastest Halfbacks in Madden 24

Some teams base most of their offense around running yards and running plays over passing. If this is what you’re going for, then you definitely want to have a nimble and agile speedster capable of weaving through gaps and being able to sprint the length of the field if necessary.

Player Name Team Name Speed Rating De’Von Achane Miami Dolphins 95 Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins 95 Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions 94 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts 94 Kene Nwangwu Minnesota Vikings 94 Kenneth Walker III Seattle Seahawks 94 Breece Hall New York Jets 93 Isiah Pacheco Kansas City Chiefs 93 Keaton Mitchel Baltimore Ravens 93 Matt Breida New York Giants 93

So whichever position you’re looking at strengthening with some speed, here are the key areas covered for you. Whether you’re looking at investing in a rapid Cornerback for Franchise Mode or a lightning-quick WR for UT, this info should help you out.

If you’re looking for even more Madden 24 guides to help you out, we have many other articles here at Dexerto:

