Madden 24 player ratings: Best safeties and wide receivers in the game

With Madden 24 on the horizon, EA Sports began to release player ratings just a few weeks before the game is scheduled to be released.

Madden 24 is set to launch in August 2023, just a few weeks before the start of the upcoming NFL regular season. But before the game will be released worldwide, EA Sports must confirm which players will be the highest-rated at launch.

In July 2023, EA Sports started to roll out player ratings and announced which NFL athletes are, as determined by the Madden team, the best at each position.

Here’s a look at the best players at each position in Madden 24.

YouTube: Madden

The best wide receivers in Madden 24

On July 17, EA Sports confirmed the ratings for the ten best wide receivers in Madden 24:

Rank Name Team Overall Rating 1 Justin Jefferson Vikings 99 2 Tyreek Hill Dolphins 98 3 Davante Adams Raiders 97 4 Stefon Diggs Bills 96 5 Cooper Kupp Rams 96 6 Ja’Marr Chase Bengals 94 7 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 93 8 Terry McLaurin Commanders 92 9 A.J. Brown Eagles 91 10 Amari Cooper Browns 91

The top wide receiver in Madden 24 is Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson, the only wide receiver that will be a part of the game’s ’99 Club’ at launch. Jefferson had an incredible season in 2022, as he led all players in total receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809).

Right behind Jefferson is Tyreek Hill, who ESPN reported is the fastest player in Madden 24. Raiders wide out Davante Adams, the NFL leader in receiving touchdowns in 2022, will start the year with the third-highest rating among wide receivers.

The best safeties in Madden 24

Here’s a look at the ten NFL safeties that received the highest player ratings for Madden 24:

Rank Name Team Overall Rating 1 Derwin James Chargers 95 2 Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers 93 3 Justin Simmons Broncos 92 4 Kevin Byard Titans 92 5 Jessie Bates III Falcons 91 6 Tyrann Mathieu Saints 91 7 Budda Baker Cardinals 90 8 Jordan Poyer Bills 90 9 Harrison Smith Vikings 90 10 Micah Hyde Bills 89

Shutdown Chargers safety and avid Madden player Derwin James leads all safeties, as he will begin the year as a 95 OVR. Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was tied for first in the NFL in interceptions last season, is the second-best safety in Madden 24 at 93 OVR. Justin Simmons, Kevin Byard, and Jessie Bates III round out the top five.

This will be updated to reflect future announcements. Make sure to check out more of our Madden 24 coverage.

