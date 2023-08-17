Madden 24: What is skill-based passing & how to use it

Skill-based passing is an extremely handy feature in Madden 24 that can help you be more accurate on the field. Here’s exactly what the setting does in the game and how to use it.

There are a lot of passes for players to learn in Madden 24 and they all have important roles in matches. Whether you’re using a touch pass to get through the opposing team’s defense, a high pass to throw the ball a far distance, or getting a lob pass to one of your Wide Receivers, it’s handy to have every type of throw in your arsenal.

One thing that can make executing throws in Madden 24 easier is skill-based passing, and by turning on the feature the game‘s AI will become more lifelike and you’ll gain more control over the ball carrier.

Here’s everything you need to know about skill-based passing in the game and exactly how to activate it.

EA Skill-based passing can improve your accuracy in Madden 24.

What is skill-based passing in Madden 24?

Skill-based passing is a feature that can improve the accuracy of throws in Madden 24.

Instead of just pressing a button, the feature makes passing more accurate by taking the player’s gameplay reactions into account. You can adjust the direction, targeted area, and even the momentum of a pass with skill-based passing.

As well as increasing your accuracy, you’ll also have more overall control over the ball carrier, and the AI will act more lifelike in response. You can also modify a pass that’s already been thrown to ensure it can still be caught with a dive pass even if the initial throw wasn’t accurate.

How to use skill-based passing in Madden 24

Before you can take advantage of skill-based passing in the game, you’ll need to turn it on first. To do this, simply follow the steps below:

Open the ‘Options‘ screen in the game’s main menu and navigate to the ‘Settings‘ tab. Select the ‘Controls‘ tab. Locate the skill-based passing option by scrolling down. You can activate the feature from here.

That’s everything you need to know about skill-based passing in Madden 24! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

