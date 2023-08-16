How to do a perfect high pass in Madden 24

Knowing how to high pass in Madden 24 is important as there will be times during a game when you’ll need to send the ball a far distance across the field. Here’s exactly how to do a high pass in the game.

There are a variety of different passes you’ll need to use during matches in Madden 24, and whether you’re targeting wide receivers with a lob pass or getting past a defender with a touch pass, it’s essential to learn how they all work if you want to succeed in the game.

One pass that became a signature part of the Madden meta in Madden 23 was the high pass which is used to cover a wide distance and can quickly change the momentum of a game if pulled off correctly.

Here’s exactly how to do a high pass in Madden 24, and all the information you need to make sure the pass is as accurate as possible.

EA A high pass is an extremely useful tool in Madden 24.

How to do a high pass in Madden 24

To throw a high pass in Madden 24, players will first need to hold down the L1 button on PlayStation or LB button on Xbox, and then select the receiver they want to throw the ball to by pressing the corresponding receiver icon that appears on the screen.

A receiver icon in Madden 24 is the button that is displayed above a player’s head when you’re making a throw, for example, if you want to throw to a player with an X icon, simply press the X button on your PlayStation or Xbox controller.

Once you’ve done this, your team’s quarterback will then throw a high pass to the intended wide receiver. Make sure to choose your target carefully however, if you throw it to the wrong wide receiver you could risk a turnover! To avoid turnovers on high passes, select the receiver who’s least likely to be intercepted based on their position on the field.

That’s everything you need to know about throwing a high pass in Madden 24! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

