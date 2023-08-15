Will Madden 24 be on Nintendo Switch?

Has EA struck a partnership so that they can deliver Madden 24, the world’s leading NFL franchise, onto the Nintendo Switch? Or is it a flag on the field for the thrilling spectacle?

Madden, an iconic franchise from EA Sports, has always been at the forefront of the sports gaming arena. With every new release, fans are eager to see on which platforms they can dive into the latest virtual football action. With Madden 24, we are asking that question in relation to the Nintendo Switch.

Article continues after ad

EA’s iconic Madden series has evolved immensely over the years, both in terms of gameplay mechanics and visual fidelity. The franchise’s ability to simulate real-life football plays, combined with its regular roster updates and ever-improving graphics, has made it a must-have for every football enthusiast – especially Switch users.

Will we finally see the game, and the series as a whole, make its mark on the Switch?

EA Sports

Is Madden 24 on Nintendo Switch?

As of now, EA’s Madden 24 will not be gracing the Nintendo Switch platform.

Article continues after ad

The sports title has a multi-platform release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, Nintendo’s best-selling console is sadly not one of them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While Madden 24 might not be arriving on the Nintendo Switch, this doesn’t mean the franchise won’t consider the platform in the future. The gaming landscape is ever-evolving, and developers are always looking for ways to expand their reach. With the increasing demand and the undeniable success of the Switch, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Madden make its debut on the console in subsequent editions.

Article continues after ad

For now, Nintendo Switch users might have to curb their enthusiasm for playing Madden 24 on their favorite platform. If this does change for whatever reason, we’ll update this guide ASAP with all the juicy details.

Now that we’ve answered this burning question for you, let’s take a look at our other Madden 24 guides:

Is Madden 24 crossplay? | Madden 24 early access: Start date & how to play | Madden 24 pre-order bonuses: Standard & Deluxe | Madden 24 PC requirements | Best teams in Madden 24 | Best players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 soundtrack | All Madden 24 Achievements & Trophies