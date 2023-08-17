How to do the Griddy in Madden 24: Celebration guide

The Griddy is back in Madden 24, but only a few players can actually pull off the dancing celebration. Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to do it.

Stunting on your opponents and celebrating is always a key part of any Madden game, especially in the last few years as EA SPORTS have added a whole host of signature celebrations to the game.

One of the most popular ones in recent years has been the Griddy. The dance, which was created by Allen Davis, exploded onto the NFL scene thanks to Justin Jefferson – the less said about Mike Gesicki’s attempts, the better – and was added to Madden for the first time in Madden 23.

Now that Madden 24 is here, the Griddy is back, but it’s currently locked to just a few players. So, here’s what you need to know.

How to do the Griddy dance in Madden 24

That’s right, there are only a handful of players in the game that can actually pull off a proper Griddy celebration. And no, Mac Jones isn’t one of them.

Instead, you’ll have to use either Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, or D.J. Chark. These three players have it as their ‘signature’ touchdown celebration, so it’s pretty easy to do.

Once you’ve scored with one of the wideouts, quickly flick the right stick to the ‘signature’ slot on the celebration wheel. This will then set them off into doing the Griddy and your opponents will be left fuming.

Play as either Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, or D.J. Chark Score a touchdown with them – receiving or running Flick the right stick to ‘Signature’ Watch them pull off the Griddy

EA SPORTS Justin Jefferson is one of the only players in Madden 24 who can do the Griddy.

Now, these are the only three players who you can actually make pull off the Griddy, but there are others who will bust it out at random.

Run out of bounds with Patrick Mahomes in a key fourth-quarter situation, for example, and he might just break out into a dance. It’s rare, so keep your eye out for it.

Over the Madden 24 cycle, EA might open it up and let more players pull off the Griddy. So, we’ll keep an eye out if things change.

