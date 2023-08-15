Madden 24 Season 1 Field Pass: Progression, rewards, and more

Season 1 of Madden 24 MUT Field Pass went live with the launch of this year’s installment of the franchise. Here’s a look at the rewards, plus how to make progress.

Field Pass has officially returned for Madden 24. For those unaware, Field Pass is the reward path for Madden Ultimate Team that refreshes every season and rewards MUT players for completing objectives within the game mode.

This season, MUT players can pick up several 80+ OVR players, as well as packs and over 100,000 Coins.

Here’s an overview at all the rewards for Season 1, plus how to make progress and how to upgrade cards acquired through the reward path.

Next Era Season 1 Field Pass Rewards

These are the rewards in Season 1 of Madden 24 Field Pass.

Level Rank Reward XP Requirement 2 70+ OVR Gold Player 10,000 3 10,000 Coins 20,000 4 83 OVR BND D’Andre Swift 32,000 5 70+ OVR Gold Player 44,000 6 Max Fantasy Pack 56,000 7 10,000 Coins 68,000 8 84 OVR BND Bryce Young 80,000 9 Pro Max Fantasy Pack 92,000 10 Max Fantasy Pack 106,000 11 Playmaker Pack 120,000 12 10,000 Coins 134,000 13 North S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack 148,000 14 Max Fantasy Pack 162,000 15 Jalen Ramsey Token 178,000 16 10,000 Coins 194,000 17 Playmaker Pack 210,000 18 East S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack 226,000 19 10,000 Coins 242,000 20 Headliners Pack 260,000 21 85 OVR BND Reggie White 278,000 22 10,000 Coins 296,000 23 Pro Playmaker Pack 314,000 24 South S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack 332,000 25 10,000 Coins 350,000 26 Bryce Young Token 370,000 27 Max Fantasy Pack 390,000 28 10,000 Coins 410,000 29 Star Elite Pack 430,000 30 Jalen Ramsey Token 450,000 31 Playmaker Pack 472,000 32 West S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack 494,000 33 10,000 Coins 516,000 34 86 OVR BND DeAndre Hopkins 538,000 35 Max Fantasy Pack 562,000 36 Star Elite Pack 586,000 37 Wembley Stadium 610,000 38 10,000 Coins 634,000 39 Max Fantasy Pack 660,000 40 Playmaker Pack 686,000 41 Jalen Ramsey Token 712,000 42 10,000 Coins 738,000 43 Pro Max Fantasy Pack 766,000 44 Max Fantasy Pack 794,000 45 Star Elite Pack 822,000 46 10,000 Coins 850,000 47 All S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack 880,000 48 10,000 Coins 910,000 49 Star Elite Pack 940,000 50 Reggie White Token 970,000 51 Pro Playmaker Pack 1,000,000 52 10,000 Coins 1,050,000 53 Max Fantasy Pack 1,100,000 54 10,000 Coins 1,150,000 55 Jalen Ramsey Token 1,200,000 56 10,000 Coins 1,250,000 57 Season 2 XP Collectible 1,300,000 58 10,000 Coins 1,350,000 59 Star Elite Pack 1,400,000 60 10,000 Coins 1,450,000 61 Triumph Elite Pack 1,500,000

The Triumph Elite Pack is the crown jewel of the pass, and is given to players as a reward for running through all 60 levels.

How to make progress in Season 1 Field Pass

Madden 24 players can make progress in Season 1 of Field Pass simply by playing online or through single-player challenges.

There are a series of Stats-based MUT Objectives that can be done to make progress towards Field Pass. Here’s a look at those.

Score 700+ Touchdowns in any MUT mode (10,000 XP in total) Score 50+ Touchdowns in any MUT mode (500 XP) Score 100+ Touchdowns in any MUT mode (1,500 XP) Score 400+ Touchdowns in any MUT mode (3,000 XP) Score 700+ Touchdowns in any MUT mode (5,000 XP)

(10,000 XP in total) Score 5,000+ Points in any MUT mode (10,000 XP in total) Score 150+ Points in any MUT mode (500 XP) Score 500+ Points in any MUT mode (1,500 XP) Score 3,000+ Points in any MUT mode (3,000 XP) Score 5,000+ Points in any MUT mode (5,000 XP)

(10,000 XP in total) Pass for 20,000+ Yards in any MUT mode (10,000 XP in total) Pass for 1,500+ Yards in any MUT mode (500 XP) Pass for 3,500+ Yards in any MUT mode (1,500 XP) Pass for 10,000+ Yards in any MUT mode (3,000 XP) Pass for 20,000 Yards in any MUT mode (5,000 XP)

(10,000 XP in total) Rush for 7,000+ Yards in any MUT mode (10,000 XP in total) Rush for 250+ Yards in any MUT mode (500 XP) Rush for 750+ Yards in any MUT mode (1,500 XP) Rush for 4,000+ Yards in any MUT mode (3,000 XP) Rush for 7,000+ Yards in any MUT mode (5,000 XP)

(10,000 XP in total) Record 6,000+ Team Tackles in any MUT mode (10,000 XP in total) Record 100+ Team Tackles in any MUT mode (500 XP) Record 1,500+ Team Tackles in any MUT mode (1,500 XP) Record 3,500+ Team Tackles in any MUT mode (3,000 XP) Record 6,000+ Team Tackles in any MUT mode (5,000 XP)

(10,000 XP in total)

Additionally, EA will add several Daily objectives that can be completed for XP. XP can also be awarded for making progress in promo Passes, like Headliners.

How to upgrade Jalen Ramsey and Season 1 Field Pass players

At the beginning of Madden 24 Season 1 Field Pass, MUT players received an 83 OVR card of Jalen Ramsey.

That Ramsey, as well as the 84 OVR BND Bryce Young and 85 BND Reggie White from the Season 1 path, can be upgraded via tokens unlocked through the reward path.

Upon unlocking a token, go to the card’s profile. Find the ‘Upgrades’ tab, then plug the token along with the required Training under the ‘Total Cost’ section of the card.

Season 1 of MUT Field Pass will expire on October 4.

