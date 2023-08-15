GamingMadden

Madden 24 Season 1 Field Pass: Progression, rewards, and more

NY Jets player from Madden 24Electronic Arts

Season 1 of Madden 24 MUT Field Pass went live with the launch of this year’s installment of the franchise. Here’s a look at the rewards, plus how to make progress.

Field Pass has officially returned for Madden 24. For those unaware, Field Pass is the reward path for Madden Ultimate Team that refreshes every season and rewards MUT players for completing objectives within the game mode.

This season, MUT players can pick up several 80+ OVR players, as well as packs and over 100,000 Coins.

Here’s an overview at all the rewards for Season 1, plus how to make progress and how to upgrade cards acquired through the reward path.

Contents

Rewards from Season 1 Field Pass in Madden 24Electronic Arts

Next Era Season 1 Field Pass Rewards

These are the rewards in Season 1 of Madden 24 Field Pass.

Level RankRewardXP Requirement
270+ OVR Gold Player10,000
310,000 Coins20,000
483 OVR BND D’Andre Swift32,000
570+ OVR Gold Player44,000
6Max Fantasy Pack56,000
710,000 Coins68,000
884 OVR BND Bryce Young80,000
9Pro Max Fantasy Pack92,000
10Max Fantasy Pack106,000
11Playmaker Pack120,000
1210,000 Coins134,000
13North S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack148,000
14Max Fantasy Pack162,000
15Jalen Ramsey Token178,000
1610,000 Coins194,000
17Playmaker Pack210,000
18East S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack226,000
1910,000 Coins242,000
20Headliners Pack260,000
2185 OVR BND Reggie White278,000
2210,000 Coins296,000
23Pro Playmaker Pack314,000
24South S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack332,000
2510,000 Coins350,000
26Bryce Young Token370,000
27Max Fantasy Pack390,000
2810,000 Coins410,000
29Star Elite Pack430,000
30Jalen Ramsey Token450,000
31Playmaker Pack472,000
32West S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack494,000
3310,000 Coins516,000
3486 OVR BND DeAndre Hopkins538,000
35Max Fantasy Pack562,000
36Star Elite Pack586,000
37Wembley Stadium610,000
3810,000 Coins634,000
39Max Fantasy Pack660,000
40Playmaker Pack686,000
41Jalen Ramsey Token712,000
4210,000 Coins738,000
43Pro Max Fantasy Pack766,000
44Max Fantasy Pack794,000
45Star Elite Pack822,000
4610,000 Coins850,000
47All S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack880,000
4810,000 Coins910,000
49Star Elite Pack940,000
50Reggie White Token970,000
51Pro Playmaker Pack1,000,000
5210,000 Coins1,050,000
53Max Fantasy Pack1,100,000
5410,000 Coins1,150,000
55Jalen Ramsey Token1,200,000
5610,000 Coins1,250,000
57Season 2 XP Collectible1,300,000
5810,000 Coins1,350,000
59Star Elite Pack1,400,000
6010,000 Coins1,450,000
61Triumph Elite Pack1,500,000

The Triumph Elite Pack is the crown jewel of the pass, and is given to players as a reward for running through all 60 levels.

How to make progress in Season 1 Field Pass

Madden 24 players can make progress in Season 1 of Field Pass simply by playing online or through single-player challenges.

There are a series of Stats-based MUT Objectives that can be done to make progress towards Field Pass. Here’s a look at those.

  • Score 700+ Touchdowns in any MUT mode (10,000 XP in total)
    • Score 50+ Touchdowns in any MUT mode (500 XP)
    • Score 100+ Touchdowns in any MUT mode (1,500 XP)
    • Score 400+ Touchdowns in any MUT mode (3,000 XP)
    • Score 700+ Touchdowns in any MUT mode (5,000 XP)
  • Score 5,000+ Points in any MUT mode (10,000 XP in total)
    • Score 150+ Points in any MUT mode (500 XP)
    • Score 500+ Points in any MUT mode (1,500 XP)
    • Score 3,000+ Points in any MUT mode (3,000 XP)
    • Score 5,000+ Points in any MUT mode (5,000 XP)
  • Pass for 20,000+ Yards in any MUT mode (10,000 XP in total)
    • Pass for 1,500+ Yards in any MUT mode (500 XP)
    • Pass for 3,500+ Yards in any MUT mode (1,500 XP)
    • Pass for 10,000+ Yards in any MUT mode (3,000 XP)
    • Pass for 20,000 Yards in any MUT mode (5,000 XP)
  • Rush for 7,000+ Yards in any MUT mode (10,000 XP in total)
    • Rush for 250+ Yards in any MUT mode (500 XP)
    • Rush for 750+ Yards in any MUT mode (1,500 XP)
    • Rush for 4,000+ Yards in any MUT mode (3,000 XP)
    • Rush for 7,000+ Yards in any MUT mode (5,000 XP)
  • Record 6,000+ Team Tackles in any MUT mode (10,000 XP in total)
    • Record 100+ Team Tackles in any MUT mode (500 XP)
    • Record 1,500+ Team Tackles in any MUT mode (1,500 XP)
    • Record 3,500+ Team Tackles in any MUT mode (3,000 XP)
    • Record 6,000+ Team Tackles in any MUT mode (5,000 XP)
Electronic Arts

Additionally, EA will add several Daily objectives that can be completed for XP. XP can also be awarded for making progress in promo Passes, like Headliners.

How to upgrade Jalen Ramsey and Season 1 Field Pass players

At the beginning of Madden 24 Season 1 Field Pass, MUT players received an 83 OVR card of Jalen Ramsey.

That Ramsey, as well as the 84 OVR BND Bryce Young and 85 BND Reggie White from the Season 1 path, can be upgraded via tokens unlocked through the reward path.

Upon unlocking a token, go to the card’s profile. Find the ‘Upgrades’ tab, then plug the token along with the required Training under the ‘Total Cost’ section of the card.

Electronic Arts

Season 1 of MUT Field Pass will expire on October 4.

