Madden 24 Season 1 Field Pass: Progression, rewards, and more
Season 1 of Madden 24 MUT Field Pass went live with the launch of this year’s installment of the franchise. Here’s a look at the rewards, plus how to make progress.
Field Pass has officially returned for Madden 24. For those unaware, Field Pass is the reward path for Madden Ultimate Team that refreshes every season and rewards MUT players for completing objectives within the game mode.
This season, MUT players can pick up several 80+ OVR players, as well as packs and over 100,000 Coins.
Here’s an overview at all the rewards for Season 1, plus how to make progress and how to upgrade cards acquired through the reward path.
Contents
- Next Era Season 1 Field Pass Rewards
- How to make progress in Season 1
- How to upgrade Jalen Ramsey and other Season 1 players
Next Era Season 1 Field Pass Rewards
These are the rewards in Season 1 of Madden 24 Field Pass.
|Level Rank
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|2
|70+ OVR Gold Player
|10,000
|3
|10,000 Coins
|20,000
|4
|83 OVR BND D’Andre Swift
|32,000
|5
|70+ OVR Gold Player
|44,000
|6
|Max Fantasy Pack
|56,000
|7
|10,000 Coins
|68,000
|8
|84 OVR BND Bryce Young
|80,000
|9
|Pro Max Fantasy Pack
|92,000
|10
|Max Fantasy Pack
|106,000
|11
|Playmaker Pack
|120,000
|12
|10,000 Coins
|134,000
|13
|North S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack
|148,000
|14
|Max Fantasy Pack
|162,000
|15
|Jalen Ramsey Token
|178,000
|16
|10,000 Coins
|194,000
|17
|Playmaker Pack
|210,000
|18
|East S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack
|226,000
|19
|10,000 Coins
|242,000
|20
|Headliners Pack
|260,000
|21
|85 OVR BND Reggie White
|278,000
|22
|10,000 Coins
|296,000
|23
|Pro Playmaker Pack
|314,000
|24
|South S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack
|332,000
|25
|10,000 Coins
|350,000
|26
|Bryce Young Token
|370,000
|27
|Max Fantasy Pack
|390,000
|28
|10,000 Coins
|410,000
|29
|Star Elite Pack
|430,000
|30
|Jalen Ramsey Token
|450,000
|31
|Playmaker Pack
|472,000
|32
|West S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack
|494,000
|33
|10,000 Coins
|516,000
|34
|86 OVR BND DeAndre Hopkins
|538,000
|35
|Max Fantasy Pack
|562,000
|36
|Star Elite Pack
|586,000
|37
|Wembley Stadium
|610,000
|38
|10,000 Coins
|634,000
|39
|Max Fantasy Pack
|660,000
|40
|Playmaker Pack
|686,000
|41
|Jalen Ramsey Token
|712,000
|42
|10,000 Coins
|738,000
|43
|Pro Max Fantasy Pack
|766,000
|44
|Max Fantasy Pack
|794,000
|45
|Star Elite Pack
|822,000
|46
|10,000 Coins
|850,000
|47
|All S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack
|880,000
|48
|10,000 Coins
|910,000
|49
|Star Elite Pack
|940,000
|50
|Reggie White Token
|970,000
|51
|Pro Playmaker Pack
|1,000,000
|52
|10,000 Coins
|1,050,000
|53
|Max Fantasy Pack
|1,100,000
|54
|10,000 Coins
|1,150,000
|55
|Jalen Ramsey Token
|1,200,000
|56
|10,000 Coins
|1,250,000
|57
|Season 2 XP Collectible
|1,300,000
|58
|10,000 Coins
|1,350,000
|59
|Star Elite Pack
|1,400,000
|60
|10,000 Coins
|1,450,000
|61
|Triumph Elite Pack
|1,500,000
The Triumph Elite Pack is the crown jewel of the pass, and is given to players as a reward for running through all 60 levels.
How to make progress in Season 1 Field Pass
Madden 24 players can make progress in Season 1 of Field Pass simply by playing online or through single-player challenges.
There are a series of Stats-based MUT Objectives that can be done to make progress towards Field Pass. Here’s a look at those.
- Score 700+ Touchdowns in any MUT mode (10,000 XP in total)
- Score 50+ Touchdowns in any MUT mode (500 XP)
- Score 100+ Touchdowns in any MUT mode (1,500 XP)
- Score 400+ Touchdowns in any MUT mode (3,000 XP)
- Score 700+ Touchdowns in any MUT mode (5,000 XP)
- Score 5,000+ Points in any MUT mode (10,000 XP in total)
- Score 150+ Points in any MUT mode (500 XP)
- Score 500+ Points in any MUT mode (1,500 XP)
- Score 3,000+ Points in any MUT mode (3,000 XP)
- Score 5,000+ Points in any MUT mode (5,000 XP)
- Pass for 20,000+ Yards in any MUT mode (10,000 XP in total)
- Pass for 1,500+ Yards in any MUT mode (500 XP)
- Pass for 3,500+ Yards in any MUT mode (1,500 XP)
- Pass for 10,000+ Yards in any MUT mode (3,000 XP)
- Pass for 20,000 Yards in any MUT mode (5,000 XP)
- Rush for 7,000+ Yards in any MUT mode (10,000 XP in total)
- Rush for 250+ Yards in any MUT mode (500 XP)
- Rush for 750+ Yards in any MUT mode (1,500 XP)
- Rush for 4,000+ Yards in any MUT mode (3,000 XP)
- Rush for 7,000+ Yards in any MUT mode (5,000 XP)
- Record 6,000+ Team Tackles in any MUT mode (10,000 XP in total)
- Record 100+ Team Tackles in any MUT mode (500 XP)
- Record 1,500+ Team Tackles in any MUT mode (1,500 XP)
- Record 3,500+ Team Tackles in any MUT mode (3,000 XP)
- Record 6,000+ Team Tackles in any MUT mode (5,000 XP)
Additionally, EA will add several Daily objectives that can be completed for XP. XP can also be awarded for making progress in promo Passes, like Headliners.
How to upgrade Jalen Ramsey and Season 1 Field Pass players
At the beginning of Madden 24 Season 1 Field Pass, MUT players received an 83 OVR card of Jalen Ramsey.
That Ramsey, as well as the 84 OVR BND Bryce Young and 85 BND Reggie White from the Season 1 path, can be upgraded via tokens unlocked through the reward path.
Upon unlocking a token, go to the card’s profile. Find the ‘Upgrades’ tab, then plug the token along with the required Training under the ‘Total Cost’ section of the card.
Season 1 of MUT Field Pass will expire on October 4.
