How to get Twitch drops in Madden 24

Here’s an overview on how Madden 24 players can enable Twitch drops and pick up special in-game rewards.

Similar to other major franchises, EA Sports will release Twitch drops for Madden 24. Madden players have the opportunity to obtain special packs or MUT player rewards simply by watching particular streams.

For those who don’t have Twitch drops enabled for Madden just yet, the good news is that the process works a bit similar as compared to other major titles.

Here’s how Madden players can enable and pick up Twitch drops.

EA Sports

How to link a Twitch account to an EA account in Madden 24

To collect Twitch drops in Madden 24, one will have to connect an active EA account that’s being used for Madden 24 with a Twitch account.

To do this, first go to ea.com/twitchlinking. This URL will prompt users to log in to Twitch at the beginning of the setup.

Authorize a connection to an EA account, and then log into it if not done so already.

After this is done, Twitch will confirm the linking of the two accounts. Click ‘Link Accounts’ to complete the process.

EA

Be mindful, however, that a warning does come with this connection. EA and Twitch warn that “you can only link your EA Account to one Twitch account in its lifetime.” Make sure you’re connecting the correct EA account.

Twitch drops can be awarded during special events, like EA-sponsored streams, the Good Morning Madden show on Twitch, or during official Madden Championship Series (MCS) events.

Twitch drops can be claimed by going into the Twitch profile. Then, select ‘Drops and Rewards’ to see what’s in the inventory. Be mindful, however, that time watched needed to get drops is subject to vary.

