Madden 24 Jan 10 patch notes: Franchise crossplay, gameplay updates, more

The January 10 update in Madden 24 brought some changes, most notably the implementation of Franchise crossplay. Here’s a look at what else came with the update.

The NFL Playoffs have arrived, as Wild Card Weekend is set to kick off on January 13. But before then, the team over at EA Sports is preparing for a new season of their own in Madden 24.

A new title update went live on January 10, one that’s set to bring Franchise crossplay to the title. Plus, several other gameplay and UI changes were made as part of this update.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at the patch notes for the Madden 24 January 10 update.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

A look at the patch notes

Arguably the most notable addition to the title is Franchise crossplay, which was previously only available in the closed beta of Madden 24. The feature will be in the beta stage but now, Cloud Franchise leagues can include users of all supported platforms (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Madden 24 team stated that this feature can be implemented in any league. However, it’s recommended that players start a new Franchise file in the event the feature needs to be temporarily disabled.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the Madden 24 team made several stability updates to both the UI and Superstar Mode. Not to mention, the Edge Threat and Conductor abilities were tweaked.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at the Madden 24 title update notes for January 10:

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue preventing defenders equipped with ‘Edge Threat’ from using non-engaged pass rush moves. DEV NOTE: We have adjusted the tolerances for non-engaged pass rush moves to trigger more. This fix will allow pass rushers to use pass-rush moves that trigger before they get engaged by a blocker.

Fixed an issue where the Conductor Ability was not granting the user 2 adjustments as the QB was walking to the line.

Tuning to fatigue logic so defenders who are not dedicated pass rushers will suffer a more severe fatigue penalty when engaging with a pass blocker that is significantly bigger than them. DEV NOTE : With the prevalence of Defensive Back blitzes being used as staple defenses, we noticed that there were many cases where the DB would get picked up by a Tight End or an Offensive Lineman that was significantly bigger and stronger than the defensive back but the blitzing DB would be able to engage in this mismatch over and over again without fatiguing. Now if a defender who is not a dedicated pass rusher having a Power Move and Finesse Move rating below 70 engages in a blocking mismatch where they are outweighed by 90 lbs or more, they will suffer a significant fatigue hit.

General Stability fixes

FRANCHISE MODE

With our Franchise Cross Play Live Beta, Cloud Franchise leagues can now include users of all supported Crossplay platforms. Crossplay is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC platforms.* Internet connection, all game updates & EA account required. Check the League Settings to enable Crossplay* today! DEV NOTE: Please note that this feature is in live beta and can be implemented in any league. However , please note we strongly recommend that you start a new Franchise file for Crossplay in the event our team would need to temporarily disable the feature during the live beta.



MADDEN ULTIMATE TEAM

Fixed a crash that would happen if the user clicked the “Show Quicksell” button on a locked pack in the New Item Flow.

Fixed an issue that would cause some users to become stuck on the archive tab in field pass.

Fixed an issue with leaderboards that were not updating data when switching between this week and previous week.

Fixed an issue where the wrong playbooks were being used in MUT Practice Mode.

Corrected various visual bugs and text overlaps.

Improved performance of many UI transitions.

SUPERSTAR MODE

Various stability updates

UI

Over 600 player and generic portrait updates

Various stability updates

The release of the update coincided with the launch of Season 4 of Madden Ultimate Team.