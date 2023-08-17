Madden 24: How to get and power up MUT Captains

MUT Captains have returned for Madden 24, but how to get one and how to power a Captain card up has changed. Here’s what Madden players need to know.

Much like in past Madden games, upgradable MUT Team Captains are back for Madden 24.

However, the addition of a new Field Pass has changed up how Madden Ultimate Team players can add one or multiple of these cards to a team.

Here’s what Madden 24 players need to know about how to get and power up MUT Captains.

How to get a MUT Team Captain in Madden 24

MUT players can unlock new MUT Captains through the Team Captains Field Pass. Individuals will need to make progress in the Pass through in-game Objectives that will be updated on a bi-weekly basis.

In the Team Captains Field Pass, there are four 80 OVR Captains that can be unlocked.

HB Frank Gore: Lv. 2

C Kevin Mawae: Lv. 4

CB Ronde Barber: Lv. 6

SS Eric Berry: Lv. 8

Captains can be upgraded up to 85 OVR at maximum at launch date. However, that will likely change. In past games, the Madden team has slow-walked the maximum overall for Captain cards and added new overalls throughout the year.

Each Captain also has abilities that can be unlocked in the power up and upgrade stage. And once upgraded to 85 OVR, Team Captains will have access to all 32 team chemistries.

How to power up MUT Team Captains in Madden 24

In order to power up MUT Captains, one will need to add Team Captain Upgrade Tokens into a card via the ‘Upgrades’ section of a player’s profile.

Tokens can be obtained by making progress in the Team Captains Field Pass.

Now, how does one get Tokens. In the Field Pass, click in RB/R1 to look at the available Objectives. The Madden team will add more as the year goes on.

These Objectives can range from scoring points in any game mode, to achieving specific goals with a Team Captain card in the lineup. The completion of Objectives will yield Team Captains XP.

In order to power up a MUT Captain to the maximum overall — which is 85 OVR, as of August 2023 — one will need five Team Captain Tokens.

