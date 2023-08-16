Madden 24: All NFL Combine Interview Answers in Superstar Mode

The NFL Combine and interview process affects the draft stock in Madden 24’s Superstar Mode. Here are answers to NFL Combine questions that may be asked, so Madden players can ace the test.

Superstar Mode officially returned to Madden 24, as individuals can grind to 99 and become an NFL legend in the career mode.

In the old Superstar Mode, Madden players needed to take an IQ test in order to prove to NFL teams that they had the intelligence needed to be a star in the league. There is a test for Madden 24, but this one is focused on knowledge of both pro football and Madden.

With that said, here’s a complete breakdown of Madden 24 NFL Combine answers to questions that may be asked.

Questions and Answers for Madden 24 NFL Combine Interview

Here’s a look at the questions that may be asked during the interview process at the NFL Combine in Madden 24.

Question Answer Which of the following countries has an NFL game NOT been played in? Italy Which quarterback caught a touchdown pass on the famous “Philly Special” in the Super Bowl? Nick Foles How many defensive backs are on the field if a Defense is in Nickel? 5 Adrian Peterson was beat out in a fan vote by what Hall of Fame running back to be on the cover of Madden’s 25th anniversary edition? Barry Sanders Four touchdowns + three successful PATs + two field goals = ? 33 (24 + 3 + 6) Which state is NOT home to an NFL team? Oklahoma Who is the only NFL coach to appear in four consecutive conference championships with two different franchises? Andy Reid Chad Johnson Jersey Numbers + Bengals Super Bowl wins = 85 (85 + 0) Which team did John Madden coach to their first Super Bowl title? Raiders How many seconds is the NFL play clock? 40 One touchdown + one successful two-point conversation (conversion) + two field goals = 14 (6 + 2 + 6) Which Hall of Fame running back is the NFL’s Man of the Year award named after? Walter Payton What is the color of the flag a coach would throw onto the field if he wanted the previous play to be reviewed? Red Which member of the Seattle Seahawks “Legion of Boom” defense was on the cover of Madden 15? Richard Sherman What city did the Colts franchise play in before moving to Indianapolis, Indiana? Baltimore What city did the Titans franchise play in before moving to Nashville, Tennessee? Houston Which is the only franchise to start the season 0-4 but still make the playoffs? The San Diego Chargers Aaron Rodgers Jersey Number + Patrick Mahomes Jersey Number – Joe Burrow Jersey Number = 14 (8 + 15 – 9) What member of the Rams “Greatest Show on Turf” team was on the cover of Madden 23? Marshall Faulk After winning the MVP award in 2005, which running back was on the cover of Madden 07? Shaun Alexander Which of the following has NOT been a matchup in the Super Bowl? Pittsburgh vs. San Francisco How many timeouts does a team get per half? 3 Which city did Peyton Manning famously use as an audible during his tenure with the Denver Broncos? Omaha Chad Johnson led the NFL in receiving yards in 2006 as a member of what team? Cincinnati Bengals How many defensive backs are on the field if a Defense is in Dime? 6 After meeting in the Super Bowl the previous season, which two players shared the cover of Madden 10? Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu Numbers of teams in each conference + number of points a field goal is worth = ? 19 (16 + 3) An illegal contact penalty occurs when a defensive player makes contact with a receiver beyond how many yards? 5 yards A formation where the ball is snapped directly to a running backs or wide receiver instead of the QB is commonly called what? Wildcat Offense After winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2006, what player was on the cover of Madden 08? Vince Young What former Madden cover athlete did Peyton Hills beat out in a fan vote to be on the cover of Madden 12? Michael Vick Which personnel alignment indicates there are two WR’s, one RB, and two TE’s on the field? 12 Personnel Which of the following states is NOT home to at least two NFL teams? Arizona Number of teams Peyton Manning played for + number of teams Brett Favre played for = ? 6 (2 + 4) Which of the following quarterbacks was NOT a former number one overall pick in the NFL Draft? Joe Montana In the Super Bowl era, which pair of division rivals are the only teams to compete undefeated regular seasons? New England and Miami Number of points a Safety is worth + number of teams that make the Playoffs each season = ? 16 (2 + 14) Despite their names, what state do the New York Jets and New York Giants play their home games in? New Jersey In 2021, T.J. Watt tied what New York Giants player’s record of 22.5 sacks in a single season? Michael Strahan What yard line does a team attempt a 2-point conversion from? 2-yard line Which NFL owner famously said, “Just win, baby!”? Al Davis How many yards does an onside kick need to go for the kicking team to successfully recover? 10 yards Which team famously sang “The Super Bowl Shuffle” before winning their franchise’s only Super Bowl to date? Chicago Bears What is the name of the team John Madden put together each year based on who he thought played the game of football the way it should be played? All-Madden Who are the only teammates who were on the cover of Madden in consecutive years? Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady What city did the Chargers franchise play in before moving to Los Angeles, California? San Diego How many yards is the defense penalized for roughing the passer? 15 yards John Madden is synonymous with what Thanksgiving dish? Turducken When a Quarterback takes a knee to end the game, what is the formation popularly called? Victory Formation Which of the following matchups was the only Super Bowl to go to overtime? New England vs. Atlanta Following a touchback on a kickoff, what yard line does the ball come out to? 25-yard line Though he never played a game in the NFL, what team drafted John Madden in 1958? Philadelphia Eagles Which NFC team is known as “America’s Team?” Dallas Cowboys Lamar Jackson was on the cover of Madden 21. Who is the only other Baltimore Raven to appear on the cover? Ray Lewis What Pittsburgh Steeler running back pulled in the catch on “The Immaculate Reception?” Franco Harris Which southern city has hosted a record 11 Super Bowls? Miami Number of ‘72 Dolphins losses + number of Tom Brady Super Bowl wins = ? 7 (0 + 7) What year was the original John Madden Football game released? 1988 What other professional sport did Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson play during their NFL careers? Baseball What does RPO stand for? Run Pass Option Who holds the record for the all-time leading scorer in NFL history? Adam Vinatieri Which city has never hosted a Super Bowl? Chicago Who did John Madden share the announce booth with for eight Super Bowls? Pat Summerall The New England Patriots play in what Boston suburb? Foxborough In 2000, who was the first player to appear on the cover of Madden without Coach Madden also on the cover? Eddie George At least how many offensive players must be on the line of scrimmage? 7

Madden 24 players will receive 10 questions during the NFL Combine process. While this process is optional, those who score high and answer NFL Combine questions correctly during the interview in Madden 24 can boost their draft stock.

This list is subject to update.

