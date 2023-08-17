How to hard cut in Madden 24

A hard cut is a nifty move that can be used to move into tight lanes in Madden 24 and gain some much-needed extra yardage. Here’s a look at how to do a hard cut.

In Madden 24, players need to master the controls on offense in order to beat defenders and find open space in the field.

One move that can help in that regard is a hard cut, which helps football players out on the virtual football field quickly pivot and change direction.

Here’s how a hard cut can be performed in Madden.

How do you hard cut in Madden 24?

To perform a hard cut in Madden 24, ball carriers need to hold down either LT for Xbox or L2 for PlayStation, and then move the left stick to pivot.

Hard cuts are one of several different ball carriers moves, alongside stiff arms, dives and slides.

A hard cut is a move that can be done to quickly pivot, and can be used to move right into a tight spot. It’s a very useful tool that ball carriers need to know, as it can be used to change directions without losing too much momentum.

If you want to be an elite wide receiver or a dual threat quarterback in Madden 24’s Superstar Mode, be prepared to get acquainted with hard cuts.

