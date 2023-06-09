Is Madden 24 crossplay? Cross-platform for PlayStation, Xbox & PC explained

The Madden franchise has never had crossplay functionality prior to 2023. But with Madden 24, EA will follow a trend that has been taken by other franchises.

EA Sports has been more ambitious in recent years, in terms of crossplay. The gaming publisher and developer recently added crossplay functionality to both the NHL and FIFA franchises.

However, the same could not be said for Madden. Prior to 2023, only Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 owners had access to the current-gen version of the franchise and users from different players could not match up with one another.

With that established, it’s fair to wonder about Madden 24 crossplay functionality. Will EA Sports’ signature football franchise give players from different platforms the ability to match up in online play?

Does Madden 24 have crossplay?

We can confirm that Madden 24 will have crossplay when the game hits consoles come August. This will apply to online Head-to-Head play, Madden Ultimate Team, Superstar KO, and Superstar Showdown, a move that Electronic Arts noted should reduce wait times for players. However, we should note that this feature will be limited in scope.

Only users on current-gen consoles — PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S — and PC players will be able to have access to Madden 24 crossplay functionality. While Madden 24 will be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, those individuals won’t be able to utilize crossplay.

EA confirmed this feature in June 2023 when the release trailer for Madden 24 went live. The developers also noted that players will be able to shut off this feature. Xbox players will need to the console’s system settings to shut off crossplay, which will be on by default. PS5 and PC owners of Madden 24 will be able to go into the in-game settings and shut this off.

Do we know if Madden 24 has cross-progression?

EA stated in June that Madden 24 will have cross-progression for avatar progression and gear purchases within Superstar mode. This will apply to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC users.

However, we should note that the MUT Auction House will not be cross-platform. Thus, any Coins can’t be transferred from a Xbox account to a PlayStation account, and vice versa.