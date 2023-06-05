Madden 24: Everything we know – reveal, cover star, more

Here’s a rundown of everything we know so far about Madden 24’s reveal, cover star, potential release window, and platform details.

Roster-building for the next NFL season is essentially complete, meaning mandatory offseason minicamps are about to begin. As the NFL prepares to return in the coming months, fans patiently await news about EA’s plans for its next Madden-branded sports sim.

Since Madden 23 was revealed in the first week of June last year, the expectation is that EA will lift the lid on this year’s entry in a similar time frame.

And it seems those guesses will soon be proven accurate. Here’s everything we know about Madden 24, thus far.

When will EA officially reveal Madden 24?

A post from the Madden NFL Twitter page notes that the athlete who will grace the Madden 24 cover will be unveiled this week. EA plans to deliver the news through a reveal trailer set to go live on June 7 at 11:00 AM ET.

Those interested in seeing the trailer as soon as it goes live can catch it on the EA Sports Madden NFL YouTube channel.

As of yet, EA has not confirmed a launch date for the next installment. But precedent suggests Madden 24 could arrive on August 18, given that Madden titles typically hit stores on the third Friday of every August.

Who is Madden 24’s cover star?

There’s currently no concrete word on who will serve as this year’s cover athlete. However, rumors suggest that Buffallo Bills quarterback Josh Allen may be EA’s player of choice.

Should this uncorroborated bit of information prove accurate, Allen will mark the first Bills player in franchise history to receive the honor.

Other popular guesses include the likes of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

What platforms will Madden 24 launch on?

If history repeats itself, this year’s Madden will release across the same platforms as its predecessor. It’s likely, then, that Madden 24 hits store shelves for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S platforms.

That’s everything we have on Madden 24, thus far. For more information about upcoming releases, check out our gaming hubs:

