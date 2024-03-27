Dragon’s Dogma 2 ultimate walkthrough

Dragon’s Dogma 2 ultimate walkthroughCapcom
Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the follow-up to Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma, and it offers players an immersive RPG experience full of challenges to conquer. If you need a hand with any aspects of the game, our guides should have you covered for all your Arisen needs.
There’s a huge amount of content in Dragon’s Dogma 2, including exploring the open world, experimenting with different Vocations, and recruiting new Pawns but it can be overwhelming at times.
That’s where our handy backlog of guides comes in, however, and we’ve got everything you need below from settings to different gameplay mechanics.
Contents
System, platform & settings
Here’s everything you need to know about Dragon’s Dogma 2’s system, platforms, and settings to get the best possible experience out of your playthrough.
- Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 need an internet connection?
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC system requirements: Recommended and minimum specs
- Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 a PS5 exclusive?
- Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?
- Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 run on Steam Deck?
- Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best PC settings for performance
Character Creation, Pawns & Vocations
Creating your character and Main Pawn to choosing your Vocation is a huge part of Dragon’s Dogma 2, and these guides cover all the information about the Vocations in the game, different Pawn mechanics, and making your own Arisen.
- How to make a new character in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to change the appearance of your character & Main Pawn
- Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to import from pre-release character creator
- Best Dragon’s Dogma 2 vocation for beginners
- All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Vocations
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 classes explained: How many Vocations are there?
- Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to change vocation
- Dragon’s Dogma 2: Pawn system explained
- Dragon’s Dogma 2: Pawn Inclinations explained
- Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to unlock Mystic Spearhand Vocation
Gameplay, quests & items
Whether you’re looking for specific gear, hunting for a certain quest item, or just want to get a better idea of how certain elements of gameplay work in Dragon’s Dogma 2, the guides below are all geared toward gameplay.
- Dragon’s Dogma 2: Do you need to play the first game?
- Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 a Soulslike game?
- Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have microtransactions?
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 romance: Is the beloved system used?
- Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have multiplayer?
- Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 open world?
- How long is Dragon’s Dogma 2? Main story and completionist run
- All Dragon’s Dogma 2 monsters
- Easiest Seeker’s Tokens to get in the early game
- How to progress time
- How to restore health
- Dragon’s Dogma 2: Fast travel explained – Oxcarts & Portcrystals
- How to make camp in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Portcrystal Locations
- How to level up quickly in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 day and night differences explained
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 mounts: Can you travel by horse?
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 timed quests explained
- Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to complete Shadowed Prayers
- Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure Dragonsplague
- Every Dragon’s Dogma 2 Augment: Vocation, cost, effects
- Can you lock-on in Dragon’s Dogma 2 combat?
- Dragon’s Dogma 2: Where to find the Nameless Village
- Can you hide your helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
- Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to solve every Sphinx riddle
- Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to increase inventory size
- Dragon’s Dogma 2: Achievements and Trophies list