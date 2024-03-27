Dragon’s Dogma 2 ultimate walkthrough

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the follow-up to Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma, and it offers players an immersive RPG experience full of challenges to conquer. If you need a hand with any aspects of the game, our guides should have you covered for all your Arisen needs.

There’s a huge amount of content in Dragon’s Dogma 2, including exploring the open world, experimenting with different Vocations, and recruiting new Pawns but it can be overwhelming at times.

That’s where our handy backlog of guides comes in, however, and we’ve got everything you need below from settings to different gameplay mechanics.

Article continues after ad

Contents

System, platform & settings

Here’s everything you need to know about Dragon’s Dogma 2’s system, platforms, and settings to get the best possible experience out of your playthrough.

Character Creation, Pawns & Vocations

Creating your character and Main Pawn to choosing your Vocation is a huge part of Dragon’s Dogma 2, and these guides cover all the information about the Vocations in the game, different Pawn mechanics, and making your own Arisen.

Article continues after ad

Gameplay, quests & items

Whether you’re looking for specific gear, hunting for a certain quest item, or just want to get a better idea of how certain elements of gameplay work in Dragon’s Dogma 2, the guides below are all geared toward gameplay.