Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to unlock Mystic Spearhand Vocation

Mystic Spearhand might just be Dragon’s Dogma 2’s most awesome Vocation. If you want to try it out, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to unlock it.

The Mystic Spearhand is one of the earliest Advanced Vocations you can unlock in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you play your cards right, you can access it at around five hours into the game, and from personal experience, it’s a hell of a lot of fun to play.

If, like us, you saw the pre-release footage and thought to yourself “I want to be a fantasy Jedi”, it definitely delivers. The Vocation is taught to you by an NPC called Sigurd but he can be tough to meet without some planning.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to unlock the Mystic Spearhand in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Capcom Via Dexerto Mystic Spearhad has the highest drip potential making it Dragon’s Dogma 2’s best Vocation by default.

Prerequisites for unlocking Mystic Spearhand in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To learn the Mystic Spearhand Vocation, you’ll need to travel to Vernworth and make contact with Brandt. He’ll offer you three possible quests to tackle and you’ll need to complete one of them for the Vocation to become available.

You can complete any one of these to trigger the event that allows you to become a Mystic Spearhand but for my money, the best one to do first is Monster Culling. To begin Monster culling, head to the tavern next to the Vernworth Vocation Guild at night and speak to Brandt.

The reason we advise Monster Culling is because it will take you to Harve Village and if you miss the first interaction with Sigurd, you’ll want to have access to it. It’ll also help level your current Vocation so you can access some Augments.

Capcom If you go to the Tavern during the day, you can pass time at the counter and wait for Brant to appear.

Unlocking the Mystic Spearhand in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To finally unlock the Mystic Spearhand, you need to travel to Melve after completing one of Brant’s quests. Upon arrival, a sickly-looking Dragon covered in pustules will be attacking the town.

Drive the dragon off by climbing on it and attacking those pustules. During this fight, you’ll notice a Mystic Spearhand assisting you. This is Sigurd and he is the Maester of the Mystic Spearhand vocation.

Following the battle, you can talk to Sigurd and ask him about his fighting style. Exhaust this dialogue and you will unlock his vocation. Unfortunately, if you’re not quick enough, Sigurd will leave town and you’ll have to put in some more legwork.

Capcom Sigurd is a hooded figure wielding the Mystic Spearhand’s trademark Dualspear.

Where to find Sigurd in Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you fail to talk to Sigurd immediately after expelling the Dragon, he will travel to his home. You can find Sigurd’s home in Harve Village which is why we advise having the Monster Culling quest completed before fighting the Dragon in Melve.

Sigurd lives in the eastern part of Harve Village in the last house on the road that overlooks the sea. Talk to him here and exhaust his dialogue and you will unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation.

Capcom via Dexerto Travel to Harve Village if you miss your first opportunity to unlock Mystic Spearhand.

There you have it. Follow these steps and you’ll be teleporting around the battlefield as a Mystic Spearhand in no time.

