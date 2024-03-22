Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure Dragonsplague

The Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are susceptible to a disease called Dragonsplague, which can be cured in several different ways as long as players are aware of it when it enters their game.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, the player creates their main character (the Arisen) and a single Pawn wholly their own. You can have a party of four characters and fill up the other two slots by hiring Pawns from other players.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has introduced a mechanic called Dragonsplague. This disease only infects Pawns and doesn’t appear on their status screen. Dragonsplague is a debilitation in the game that can end in calamity if not addressed.

There are ways to get rid of Dragonsplague, and one method involves the aid of other people, which makes it feel as if it were included specifically to make players engage with the online mechanics.

How to cure Dragonsplague in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are two methods for curing Dragonsplague in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The first involves forfeiting the Pawn. A Pawn will be forfeited if they’re dropped to zero hit points during a battle and you don’t revive them in time. You can bring them back to life via a Riftstone afterward.

The second method involves sending an infected Pawn to another player’s game. In the case of your main Pawn, this will happen whenever other players hire them, so you have no control over when it happens. Once the Pawn visits another game, it will infect another Pawn but will be cured in the process.

The Dragonsplague mechanic is strange, operating in a similar manner to the VHS tape from The Ring. Luckily, you should be able to resolve it easily, so long as you make a Pawn with a cool design and powerful abilities, ensuring that other players hire them.

