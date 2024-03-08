The highly-anticipated sequel, Dragon’s Dogma 2, but does it run on the Steam Deck? Here’s everything we know about playing the Capcom action RPG on the go.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you take on the role of the new Arisen in this upcoming action-PG. In the highly-anticipated sequel, you’ll encounter diverse monsters and engage in furious battles all the while accompanied by your Pawn, a mysterious otherworldly being.

In the Capcom-developed sequel, you can customize your Arisen, and your Pawn companion as you see fit. With your Pawn along for your ride, you can master the use of swords, bows, and chant magick. With the layers of customizability in Dragon’s Dogma 2, it makes the ideal RPG to play on the go.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about whether or not Dragon’s Dogma 2 is playable on Valve‘s Steam Deck.

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 run on Steam Deck?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is coming to PC, but the game has yet to go through Valve’s verification process.

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date is finally here, yet the upcoming sequel hasn’t yet received a ‘playable’ or ‘verified’ commendation from Valve. Currently, the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Steam page lists no indication of how it will perform on the handheld. Its predecessor, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, is fully verified for the handheld, which bodes well for the sequel’s performance on the go.

However, through our testing, Dragon’s Dogma’s performance on the Steam Deck left much to be desired. The highly anticipated sequel ran at an average 10 – 15FPS with the in-game settings all set to low and FSR ultra-performance mode enabled. At this rate, the game is almost unplayable natively on the Steam Deck, however, all is not lost.

As the Steam Deck is a PC gaming handheld, that opens up the device to a wide range of solutions for playing Dragon’s Dogma 2 on the go.

How to play Dragon’s Dogma 2 using Chiaki4deck

Switch to desktop mode

Select the ‘Discover’ app

Search for ‘Chaiki4deck’

Install Chaiki4deck app

If you want a more optimized experience playing Dragon’s Dogma 2 portably, you could remote play the PS5 to the Steam Deck. If you happen to have a PlayStation 5 at hand, the Chiaki4deck app allows you to easily stream your Sony console to the Valve handheld.

You will need a PS5 copy of Dragon’s Dogma 2 in order to use this setup, either digitally or physically. Additionally, you would need to be in close proximity to your Steam Deck while playing the game, similarly when using the PlayStation Portal. However, with how poorly Dragon’s Dogma 2 natively runs on the handheld, being tied to remote play is a welcome alternative.

How to play Dragon’s Dogma 2 using Moonlight

Switch to desktop mode

Open Discover and search ‘Moonlight’

Turn on PC & Steam Deck

Ensure PC & Steam Deck are on the same network

Pair PC & Steam Deck via Moonlight app

Add Moonlight as non-Steam game

Moonlight is an open-source app that allows you to remote-play games on your Steam Deck. As it stands, you can officially remote-play games on the Steam Deck through Steam itself, however, it’s prone to latency issues making applications like Moonlight an ideal choice.

The main caveat with Moonlight, is that you need an Nvidia graphics card in order for the app to work more efficiently. However, if your gaming PC happens to have an AMD GPU, you can download the Sunshine client to circumnavigate that issue.

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC requirements have yet to reveal how much storage space it’ll demand of your Deck. The first game only required 20GB of space, however, it’s likely the sequel will demand more as it’s more graphically intensive. Currently, the Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator has been made available online for PC, Xbox Series S/X and PS5 owners. The free-to-play character creator requires around 5.6GB on PC, so it’s more than likely the full game will ask for a lot more.

Picking up one of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck will help ensure you have plenty of storage space for Dragon’s Dogma 2, whatever it demands of your Deck. Especially if you haven’t yet picked up the 1TB Steam Deck OLED or upgraded the SSD.

