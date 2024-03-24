Dragon’s Dogma 2 classes explained: How many Vocations are there?

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, the system that many RPG fans will recognize as classes is instead known as vocations. Here’s everything you need to know about how many there are and what they do.

There are four standard vocations that players are able to choose from initially. Beyond that, there are six advanced vocations that can be unlocked by the player, with a specific set of requirements to do so.

It is also important to note that, while players can pick one of the four basic vocations from the outset, the others require, sometimes lengthy, unlock processes.

Here is our full breakdown of every vocation on offer to players in Dragon’s Dogma 2, as well as some further information on playstyle.

Complete vocations/classes list in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Thief

The Thief is a relatively friendly class for new players, offering speed and an immense talent for dodging enemy attacks. They use flurry attacks to overwhelm enemies, usually using a dagger in each hand.

Fighter

Using a tried and tested sword and shield combo, the Fighter is arguably the simplest class to pick up and play. That said, it can be a little tricky in the early game against tough opponents. The basic combat style is easy to learn, however, and it is capable of outputting effective damage.

Mage

The Mage arguably has the highest damage potential of any of the four basic vocations. Unfortunately, it also has an extremely small health pool and the weakest armor items in the game, in terms of protection. Casting magic also takes time and leaves the caster open to incoming attacks.

Archer

As its name suggests, the Archer is best at a distance, picking off enemies as they go. It is actually a very useful vocation against certain large enemies that can be awkward to fight up close. A Tanky main pawn is very useful to have when playing an archer.

Advanced Vocation: Warrior

The Warrior deals brutal melee damage, often with huge two-handed weapons. In particular, downed foes are hugely vulnerable to the Warrior, and this can synergize nicely with pawns who are particularly capable of unbalancing enemies. It is weak against airborne enemies, however, and extremely slow to attack, which can leave the class vulnerable.

Advanced Vocation: Mystic Spearhand

The Mystic Spearhand is arguably the most well-rounded vocation, advanced or otherwise. The class uses melee and magick in equal measure to create a potent option that can quickly cleave through enemies. It is effective at both close and mid-range, and it has a unique ability to slow enemies that is hugely useful in group combat situations.

Advanced Vocation: Magick Archer

The Magick Archer takes all of the principles of the basic Archer vocation and adds some nice avenues for extra damage. Most attacks can be locked onto enemies, and elemental magic augmentations make this a particularly potent ranged option. Tanky pawns are again advised here, but the Magick Archers is a fun and rewarding class for new and experienced players.

Advanced Vocation: Sorcerer

The Sorcerer is a similar proposition to the Mage in many respects. It uses ranged magic attacks to significant effect and remains relatively easy to kill if used incorrectly. That said, the Sorcerer does have more impressive crowd control and a greater range of damage-dealing ability options. It is a worthwhile vocation for those looking to further their magical prowess.

Advanced Vocation: Trickster

Trickster is absolutely alone in terms of the gameplay associated with each vocation. They are not particularly capable damage dealers and are easily overwhelmed. That said, the skills they do offer can be both highly useful and incredibly fun. Their various abilities sew confusion and cause enemies to fight among themselves, leaving plenty of time for your pawns to clean up.

Advanced Vocation: Warfarer

Warfarers are setup to be the most broadly skilled of all the vocations. They can use any weapon type and should be very capable in most fights, arguably offering a clear choice for players who aren’t particularly sure what direction they want to take their character in. It is a little weaker in each area than more specialized vocations but the rounded nature of the Warfarer keeps it as a strong choice.

