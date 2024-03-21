Are you wondering whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be coming to Game Pass for PC and Xbox? Well, our handy guide has everything you need to know about the RPGs release on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated RPGs of 2024, and fans of the first game are eager to delve into its fantasy world. Just like Capcom’s beloved Monster Hunter series, Dragon’s Dogma is filled with beastly monsters and flashy combat.

Whether it’s clambering up a colossal Talos giant or taking down a fire-breathing drake, the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is certain to deliver plenty of high-octane fights. With the game’s release on the horizon, many players will be wondering if Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Well, our handy guide has everything you need to know when it comes to the sequel’s release on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Capcom Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be playable on both PC and Xbox Series X|S.

No, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will not be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. However, this doesn’t outrule the game’s release on Microsoft’s subscription service in the future.

It’s important to note that Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is also not available on Game Pass, but other Capcom games like Monster Hunter: Rise have been added to the service in the past.

So, Capcom could eventually add Dragon’s Dogma 2 to Game Pass in the future. However, if you want to slay Capcom’s blood-thirsty behemoths and build the most devastating Arisen class, then you’ll need to purchase a copy.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 22, 2024. For all the latest news on Dragon’s Dogma 2, be sure to check out our handy release hub here.