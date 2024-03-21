Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 open world?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is barreling towards a highly anticipated release, and more about what that will look like is starting to become clear. Here’s everything you need to know about the game world.

The first game in the series was released all the way back in 2012, and it was almost universally well-received. Though it did have some flaws, the spectacular hack-and-slash combat was highly intuitive and quite groundbreaking at the time.

Though there was some criticism of the story, it was also a huge commercial success. The original Dragon’s Dogma and the enhanced Dark Arisen version sold 8 million copies between them, so it’s a huge surprise that a sequel has taken this long to arrive.

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have an open world?

Yes, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a fully realized open world.

The original Dragon’s Dogma had an impressive open world, but it pales in comparison to what Capcom has achieved in the sequel. The new game features a world four times the size of the original, making it comparable to Fallout 4’s map.

The world features two distinct kingdoms, Vermund and Battahl. Fast travel is via carts and ferrystones, a system similar to the one employed in Elder Scrolls. Equally, players can make camps and unique events can trigger depending on where they do so. Additionally, there are destructible environments and dynamic day/night cycles to contend with.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set for a full release on March 22.

