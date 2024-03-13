Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to import from pre-release character creator

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s only demo takes the unusual form of a pre-release character creator. So, how do you export your created Arisen and Pawn into Dragon’s Dogma 2 when it releases?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is so close we can taste it and Capcom has been drip-feeding tantalizing teases on the way to its release. We’ve already seen a suite of the monsters we’ll be facing down and a series of spectacular Vocations to tackle them with.

The footage of Dragon’s Dogma 2 so far was enough to have fans begging Capcom for a demo and they got one, sort of. In an unprecedented move, the Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator was released prior to the game’s launch so that players could bang out the traditional 90 minutes of primping and prepping ahead of schedule.

Creative players have been using this pre-release character creator to craft pop-cultural doppelgangers and utter abominations. If you’ve given it a go, you might want to know how to export your created characters into the full version of Dragon’s Dogma 2. Here’s how.

Capcom You can pick your starting Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2’s pre-release character creator.

How to import data from Dragon’s Dogma 2’s pre-release character creator

When Dragon’s Dogma 2 releases, the option to ‘use existing data’ will allow you to transfer a saved Arisen and Main Pawn into the full game. You can access this option by opening the pre-release character creator with Dragon’s Dogma 2 installed.

The pre-release character creator allows prospective players to create and save up to five Arisen and five Main Pawns. However, you’ll only be able to import one of each to the full game so decide on your favorite ahead of release.

This early character creation tool is extensive and allows you to select not only your appearance but your starting Vocation ahead of launch. You can also choose an Inclination for your Main Pawn so make sure to get across that info before you create either.

Unfortunately, this is as much of Dragon’s Dogma 2 as most of us will get to experience before the game launches. If you’re as eager as we are, you’ll want to download the pre-release character creator and get set up.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches on March 22, 2024, and those who have had hands-on time are already calling it a Game of the Year contender.

We’ll be covering the game extensively at launch and beyond with news, guides, and more.