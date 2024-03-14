Dragon’s Dogma 2: Do you need to play the first game?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is likely to be a vast game that will take many hours to complete, but do you need to play the first game to know what’s going on?

When Dragon’s Dogma 2 arrives there’s going to be lots of players that are keen to jump straight in. While the first game was a success, the second game is already arguably much bigger in terms of hype and seems set to be the game that truly cements the franchise as one of gaming’s biggest fantasy RPGs.

But as Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a sequel to the original game, there will be many players who’ll be tempted to play through that before they delve into the highly anticipated sequel. The question is, do you need to play Dragon’s Dogma before you play Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Capcom Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be similar in length to the original game

Do I need to play Dragon’s Dogma 1 first?

The short answer is no, you don’t need to have played Dragon’s Dogma 1 to enjoy or understand Dragon’s Dogma 2. In many ways, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a reboot of sorts as well as a sequel. The game is set in a parallel world to the original where a similar set of events play out.

While we expect this new world will contain nods to the first game and possibly connect to it to provide a wider explanation of what’s going on, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is essentially wiping the slate clean and starting again.

Like the first game, players will control an “Arisen” a hero chosen by fate, and an ancient prophecy, to venture forth on a quest, slay a dragon, and assume the throne. This is exactly what happened in the first game, so expect Dragon’s Dogma 2 to follow a similar path. However, we also suspect there will be some twists and turns along the way this time.

