Dragon’s Dogma 2: Pawn Inclinations explained

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, Pawns are a key part of tackling the game’s combat. Here’s a breakdown of Pawn Inclinations and why they’re important.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the next entry in Capcom’s hidden-gem RPG franchise and it looks set to make a massive impact. Pre-release footage has shown off imposing monsters and the impressive Vocations that function as the game’s classes.

In a move not seen before, Capcom released the game’s character creator ahead of launch as a demo of sorts. It lets you create your very own Arisen as well as your Main Pawn who serves as your primary companion throughout your journey.

Players who have been busy using the character creator to recreate pop culture icons or birth monstrosities may have noticed a particular option for their Main Pawn. Here’s everything you need to know about Pawn Inclination in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Capcom You can get a feel for Pawn Inclinations in Dragon’s Dogma 2’s pre-release character creator.

What does Pawn Inclination do in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Pawn Inclination governs the AI of your Main Pawn and others you encounter in your journey. Unlike the first game, which had your Main Pawn’s Inclination decided via a questionnaire, Dragon’s Dogma 2 allows you to choose their Inclination during character creation.

These Inclinations determine things like how aggressive your Pawn is or how likely they are to heal or buff you in combat. Picking certain Inclinations can drastically alter the way a certain Vocation will perform like Mages who have access to offensive and healing spells.

In the first Dragon’s Dogma, there was a way to change the Inclination of your Pawn but no such mechanic has been revealed for the sequel as of yet. What we do know about Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Inclinations is that each has specific voice actors that will give your Pawn some flair.

They also grant your Pawns access to individual actions that are unique to that Inclination. So, how many Inclinations are there in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Capcom Experimenting with different Inclinations on certain Vocations should reveal some powerful combos.

Every Pawn Inclination in Dragons Dogma 2

At present, we know of four Inclinations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 thanks to its pre-release character creator. The previous game had nine and these could be mixed and matched in certain ways.

It’s unclear whether there are more Inclinations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that are currently unrevealed or if the system has been scaled back. For now, here’s every Dragon’s Dogma 2 Pawn Inclination that we’re aware of.

Kindhearted

“Compassionate, devoted, and dutiful. The most obedient sort of Pawn. Favors a balanced approach with an emphasis on support. Quick to aid allies in need.”

Kindhearted Pawns will prioritize actions that heal or buff your Arisen and party members and focus less on damage dealing.

Calm

“Rational, shrewd, and strategizing. A Pawn characterized by caution. Favours defense and evasion, employing clever tactics to survive at all costs.”

Calm Pawns play combat smart and will expend their effort on weaker foes that they know they can beat. They’ll take a backseat against more deadly opponents but can be good for distracting groups.

Simple

“Curious, earnest, and adventurous. A Pawn with their heart on their sleeve. Enjoys exploring and gathering items, and is always up for a challenge.”

A Simple Pawn will behave relatively balanced in combat but their primary focus is on farming items and as such, they will break away from the party at times.

Straightforward

“Candid, flippant, and impulsive. A Pawn unbound by precepts. Enjoys the thrill of combat, tackling fierce foes head-on with daring assaults.”

Straightforward Pawns are full agro and will always prioritize attacking the strongest enemy in a group. Just don’t expect them to remember to heal you.

Capcom Fear the power of a Straightforward Magic Archer.

That’s everything we know about Dragons Dogma 2’s Pawn Inclinations at this juncture. We’ll be sure to update this with more info once our hands are on the game.

In the interim, check out our other Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides to properly plan your big adventure.

