The Sorcerer and Warrior are Vocations you’ll need to unlock in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so here’s exactly how to get them in the sequel.

Vocations are a key part of Dragon’s Dogma 2, and the game’s flexibility lets you change your class as often as you like provided you have enough Discipline Points to acquire them. There are four Starting Classes and six Advanced Classes to use in the RPG but you’ll need to unlock the latter before you can use them.

Sorcerer and Warrior are 2 of the earliest Advanced Vocations you can get in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and if you’re wondering exactly how to unlock them, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Article continues after ad

Capcom You’ll need to complete the Vocation Frustration quest to unlock Sorcerer and Warrior in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to get Sorcerer & Warrior Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can start your progress towards unlocking the Sorcerer and Warrior Vocations as soon as you reach the city of Vernworth in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Once you’ve arrived, head to the Vocation Guild and speak to the Guildhead, Klaus who will explain the Guild’s current lack of equipment and tell you that a couple of Vocations are unavailable to register for at the moment. This conversation will trigger the Vocation Frustration side quest that you’ll need to complete to unlock Sorcerer and Warrior.

Article continues after ad

After speaking to local armorer Roderick to learn about who’s stolen the Guild’s weapons, you’ll be prompted to make your way to Trevo Mine where you can find a Greatsword and an Archistaff. Before you head there, however, we’d recommend also progressing the main story by speaking with Captain Brant in The Stardrop Inn and triggering the Monster Culling quest as you’ll need to clear the area anyway so it makes sense to tackle both quests at once.

Article continues after ad

Capcom Completing the Vocation Frustration quest will unlock the Sorcerer and Warrior Vocations.

Simply make your way through the Trevo Mine and defeat the enemies that reside there, as you progress you’ll soon find the chests that hold both weapons. Finally, head back to Vernworth and deliver the weapons to Klaus at the Vocation Guild. Once this has been done, you’ll be able to acquire the Sorcerer and Warrior Vocations for 150 Discipline Points each.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 content, check out our guides below:

Article continues after ad

How to make a new character in Dragon’s Dogma 2 | Best PC settings for performance | Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have multiplayer? | How to import from pre-release character creator