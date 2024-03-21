All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Vocations

Classes in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are known as Vocations and choosing the best one plays a crucial role in having a perfect start to your story. Here’s everything you need to know about Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma sequel.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the second iteration in Capcom’s popular action RPG franchise which is set to release in March 2024, twelve years after the release of the original title.

Like any role-playing game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 also has a bunch of classes you choose from, which in this case are known as Vocations. Each of these vocations has a specific playstyle and characteristic traits that form the foundation of your entire playthrough.

You can assign classes to both the Arisen and Pawns, so, here’s a rundown of all the available classes in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How many Vocations are there in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

At launch, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will have 10 vocations out of which, four Basic vocations and six Advanced vocations.

Here are all the Basic vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Basic Vocation Icon Specialty Archer Archers specialize in long-range combat Fighter Fighters specialize in melee combat Mage Mages wield a staff to launch magick attacks, enchant weapons, and heal Thief Thieves have great speed and attack with both hands

Here are all the Advanced Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Advanced Vocation Icon Specialty Magick Archer Magick Archer is great for long-range combat for their magickal arrows Mystic Spearhand Mystic Spearhand combines melee and magick that is effective from any range Sorcerer Sorcerers use their staff to change the tide of battle using magick attacks Trickster A Trickster is a support to their allies Warfarer A Warfarer is the Jack of all Trades Warrior A Warrior can unleash the most powerful attacks

