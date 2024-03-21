Gaming

All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Vocations

Classes in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are known as Vocations and choosing the best one plays a crucial role in having a perfect start to your story. Here’s everything you need to know about Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma sequel.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the second iteration in Capcom’s popular action RPG franchise which is set to release in March 2024, twelve years after the release of the original title.

Like any role-playing game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 also has a bunch of classes you choose from, which in this case are known as Vocations. Each of these vocations has a specific playstyle and characteristic traits that form the foundation of your entire playthrough.

You can assign classes to both the Arisen and Pawns, so, here’s a rundown of all the available classes in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

An image of keyart from Dragon's Dogma 2.Capcom

How many Vocations are there in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

At launch, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will have 10 vocations out of which, four Basic vocations and six Advanced vocations.

Here are all the Basic vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Basic VocationIconSpecialty
ArcherDragon's Dogma 2 Archer VocationArchers specialize in long-range combat
FighterDragon's Dogma 2 Fighter VocationFighters specialize in melee combat
MageDragon's Dogma 2 Mage VocationMages wield a staff to launch magick attacks, enchant weapons, and heal
ThiefDragon's Dogma 2 Thief VocationThieves have great speed and attack with both hands

Here are all the Advanced Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Advanced VocationIconSpecialty
Magick ArcherDragon's Dogma 2 Magick Archer VocationMagick Archer is great for long-range combat for their magickal arrows
Mystic SpearhandDragon's Dogma 2 Mystic Spearhand VocationMystic Spearhand combines melee and magick that is effective from any range
SorcererDragon's Dogma 2 Sorcerer VocationSorcerers use their staff to change the tide of battle using magick attacks
TricksterDragon's Dogma 2 Trickster VocationA Trickster is a support to their allies
WarfarerDragon's Dogma 2 Warrior VocationA Warfarer is the Jack of all Trades
WarriorDragon's Dogma 2 Warfarer VocationA Warrior can unleash the most powerful attacks

