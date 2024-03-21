All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Vocations

All Dragon’s Dogma 2 VocationsCapcom
Classes in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are known as Vocations and choosing the best one plays a crucial role in having a perfect start to your story. Here’s everything you need to know about Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma sequel.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the second iteration in Capcom’s popular action RPG franchise which is set to release in March 2024, twelve years after the release of the original title.
Like any role-playing game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 also has a bunch of classes you choose from, which in this case are known as Vocations. Each of these vocations has a specific playstyle and characteristic traits that form the foundation of your entire playthrough.
You can assign classes to both the Arisen and Pawns, so, here’s a rundown of all the available classes in Dragon’s Dogma 2.
How many Vocations are there in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
At launch, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will have 10 vocations out of which, four Basic vocations and six Advanced vocations.
Here are all the Basic vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2:
|Basic Vocation
|Icon
|Specialty
|Archer
|Archers specialize in long-range combat
|Fighter
|Fighters specialize in melee combat
|Mage
|Mages wield a staff to launch magick attacks, enchant weapons, and heal
|Thief
|Thieves have great speed and attack with both hands
Here are all the Advanced Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2:
|Advanced Vocation
|Icon
|Specialty
|Magick Archer
|Magick Archer is great for long-range combat for their magickal arrows
|Mystic Spearhand
|Mystic Spearhand combines melee and magick that is effective from any range
|Sorcerer
|Sorcerers use their staff to change the tide of battle using magick attacks
|Trickster
|A Trickster is a support to their allies
|Warfarer
|A Warfarer is the Jack of all Trades
|Warrior
|A Warrior can unleash the most powerful attacks
For more on Dragon’s Dogma 2, check our other guides below:
Dragon’s Dogma 2 editions & pre-order bonuses | Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have romance? | Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC system requirements | Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 a PS5 exclusive? | Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have multiplayer?