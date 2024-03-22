Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Portcrystal Locations

Portcrystals are your ticket to fast travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but where exactly can you find them? Here, we’ll unveil all the Portcrystal locations, shed light on what they do, and provide tips on obtaining Ferrystones for seamless teleportation.

Portcrystals serve as invaluable tools for quick navigation across the expansive landscapes of Dragon’s Dogma 2. While ox carts offer an alternative means of travel, they consume precious time and may expose you to unexpected ambushes. Portcrystals, on the other hand, whisk you away instantly, ensuring a hassle-free journey.

To teleport to any Portcrystal, you’ll need to expend a single Ferrystone. These handy items can be procured from stores or looted from chests scattered throughout the game world. Additionally, obtaining an easy Ferrystone is as simple as offering your first Seeker’s Token to any guild hall or inn.

Article continues after ad

Capcom

All Portcrystal Locations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Here is every location where you’ll find Portcrystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Article continues after ad

Vernworth: Located just outside the building housing the Grand Riftstone of Vermund, Vernworth’s Portcrystal provides convenient access to this bustling settlement.

Located just outside the building housing the Grand Riftstone of Vermund, Vernworth’s Portcrystal provides convenient access to this bustling settlement. Harve Village: Nestled in the southwestern corner of Harve Village, this Portcrystal offers swift transportation within and beyond the village’s confines.

Nestled in the southwestern corner of Harve Village, this Portcrystal offers swift transportation within and beyond the village’s confines. Sacred Arbor: Situated on the northern edge of Sacred Arbor, this Portcrystal facilitates expedited travel throughout the tranquil forest surroundings.

Situated on the northern edge of Sacred Arbor, this Portcrystal facilitates expedited travel throughout the tranquil forest surroundings. Seafloor Shrine: Found east of the Seafloor Shrine, this Portcrystal enables seamless exploration of the shrine’s underwater depths and surrounding areas.

Found east of the Seafloor Shrine, this Portcrystal enables seamless exploration of the shrine’s underwater depths and surrounding areas. Agamen Volcanic Island: Located along the southeastern shore path from Bakbattahl, this Portcrystal provides easy access to the volcanic island’s fiery terrain.

Located along the southeastern shore path from Bakbattahl, this Portcrystal provides easy access to the volcanic island’s fiery terrain. Bakbattahl: Positioned on the upper right side of Bakbattahl, this Portcrystal grants swift passage to and from the bustling settlement, accessible by traveling southwest from Vernworth.

Check out the guides below for similar content about Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have romance | Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 require an internet connection | Dragon’s Dogma 2 hub | Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have multiplayer | Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC system requirements | Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 a PS5 exclusive | Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 coming to Xbox game pass | Dragon’s Dogma 2 Editions and pre-order bonuses