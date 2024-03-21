How long is Dragon’s Dogma 2? Main story and completionist run

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a sequel to the 2012 game Dragon’s Dogma and is set for release on March 22, 2024. Here is all you need to know about the length of the main story as well as the time it will take for a completionist run.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of the most hyped games in 2024. Capcom has quite possibly become one of the most beloved studios in recent times with releases like Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil games, and Street Fighter 6.

Hence, players are excited to learn what the developers at Capcom have in store for them this time as well. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a RPG and it will feature a main story alongside numerous side quests that you can access during your playthrough.

Here is how long it will take to complete the main story as well as all the side quests in the game.

Capcom Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be similar in length to the original game

Dragon’s Dogma 2 main story length and completionist run

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be similar in length to its 2012 prequel with it comes to the main story and side quests. This was confirmed by game director Hideaki Itsuno in an interview with Game Informer.

The original Dragon’s Dogma takes around 40 hours if you decide to stick with the main story. However, if you wanted to go for a completionist run, it would take you around 110 hours. Therefore, based on the director’s words, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be similar in length.

Naturally, you can expect a little diversion depending on whether you are new to the RPG genre, and Dragon’s Dogma or whether you have played the previous game. In any case, if there are any changes, we will update this article with that information once the game becomes available on March 22.

