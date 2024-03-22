Dragon’s Dogma 2 mounts: Can you travel by horse?

Open-world medieval fantasy RPGs often contain horses to make traveling between regions quicker, the question is does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have horses?

Horses are a staple of games like Skyrim, The Witcher 3, Elden Ring, and many more, but those who played the first Dragon’s Dogma will remember that the game didn’t feature any options to travel on horseback. Fast travel options were limited and players had to travel on foot, pre-planning their expeditions in advance to ensure they could camp at night while on their way to a destination.

It was a novel concept and one that lots of players enjoyed, but others would simply have preferred to hop on a horse and reach their destination quicker. So, with that in mind, does Dragon’s Dogma 2 contain horses for traversing the vast open world or are players expected to walk everywhere like in the first game?

Capcom Camping is a way for players to heal and break up their dangerous journeys.

Are there horses in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

No. Dragon’s Dogma 2 does not feature horses. Like the first game, players must traverse the world on foot and camp strategically when night falls.

This may come as a disappointment to some players who were hoping that the game would add this feature rather than simply adopting the system from Dragon’s Dogma 1. The developers felt that adding horses to Dragon’s Dogma 2 would strip away the danger and importance of travel within the game’s world.

It’s worth pointing out that the game does feature some ridable creatures such as griffins, however, this is simply a way of hitching a ride and you’ll have no way of controlling the beasts. They’ll also attack once they reach their destination and notice you’re still hanging around.

Of course, the game features a limited fast-travel system using Ferrystones & Portacrystals, similar to the first game, and players can travel by oxcart between cities. But when it comes to venturing out into the wilderness on a quest, you’re going to need to hoof it yourself.

