How to make a new character in Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you’re unhappy with your Arisen in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must jump through a few hoops to make a brand-new character.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been lauded for its expansive character creator, which gives you many options for crafting amazing-looking Arisen and Pawns to use on your journey in the game.

Unfortunately, people aren’t always satisfied with the character they make, and it might take a few hours before this revelation hits them. As such, they will want to start over with a fresh character now that they know what they want.

It bears mentioning that you can change elements of your appearance by visiting a Barberie. These are shown on the map with a scissors icon. You can also fully change your appearance by buying the Art of Metamorphosis book, which costs 500 RC each. So, remember that you can change how your Arisen looks—you just need to unlock it first.

How to start a new save in Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you want to start over in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must delete your existing save file. To do so, go to your console’s storage menu (in the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game) or into your Steam user data.

There is no option to start a new save file within Dragon’s Dogma 2, but wiping your existing save will let you start over with a new character. If you’re on a console, you could also make another profile and play using that if you think it’s worth messing around with.

Can you have multiple characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

No, you cannot have multiple main characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You have a single save file with an Arisen and a Main Pawn, and that’s it.

Technically, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has two save slots, but they’re used for your autosave and whenever you rest at an inn. These are used for the same main character and can’t be split across multiple Arisen.

As mentioned above, if you want multiple characters in the console version of Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can spread them across multiple profiles. As Dragon’s Dogma 2 lacks online multiplayer, you won’t need to worry about keeping your friend’s list intact.

