Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC system requirements: Recommended and minimum specs
Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an upcoming single-player action-RPG developed and published by CAPCOM. Here are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for the game.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a story-driven single-player RPG that is set for release in 2024. There has been quite a lot of hype surrounding this game and considering CAPCOM’s track record in the past few years, the demand is justified.
As it happens, the game will be released on both consoles as well as PC. If you are looking to play it on a PC, you must also be interested in the system requirements for the game.
Here is everything we know regarding the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Dragon’s Dogma 2.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 minimum system PC specs
If you are simply looking to run the game in the bare minimum state, here are the PC requirements that you need to meet:
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)/ Windows 11 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel Core-i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8 GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet Connection
- Estimated Performance: 1080p/30 FPS. Framerate might drop in graphically intensive scenes
Dragon’s Dogma 2 recommended system PC specs
If you are looking to run Dragon’s Dogma 2 at the best possible settings for the ultimate experience, then these are the PC specs you will need to meet:
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) / Windows 11 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel Core-i7 10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600x
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet Connection
- Estimated Performance: 2160/30 FPS. Framerate might drop in graphically intensive scenes
There you go, this is all that you need to know about the minimum and recommended system specs for Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out our page for Dragon’s Dogma for more on the game.