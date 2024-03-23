Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to solve every Sphinx riddle

The Sphinx in Dragon’s Dogma 2 provides players with a fun non-combat challenge to conquer, plus solving them earns players a Portcrystal and other useful rewards.

The world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is emergent and immersive, so there are plenty of surprises waiting for players as they explore. One encounter worth trekking off the beaten path for is the Sphinx arc.

The Sphinx presents our Arisen with a different sort of challenge to other monsters they’ll encounter. It’s not worth fighting her, in fact, taking a swing at her will ensure she flees, and players will never have a chance to earn her rewards. Instead, this is one encounter where wits and wiles are needed.

Like in the original Dragon’s Dogma, the Sphinx presents a set of riddles to answer. Answering each riddle correctly earns rewards, including a Portcrystal, which alone makes tackling the Sphinx’s problems well worth the trouble.

Here’s every Sphinx riddle and answer, as well as how to find the enigmatic creature.

How to find the Sphinx and start her arc

Capcom/Fextralife Players can find the Sphinx at the Mountain Shrine, far north of Checkpoint Rest Town.

To find the Sphinx, players will need to head north from the Checkpoint Rest Town toward the Mountain Shrine. To reach it, head north out of town and follow the road toward the Ancient Battlegrounds.

Inside the ruins of the Battlegrounds is an NPC, Oskar, with a sidequest. Players are free to tackle Oskar’s task before or after the Sphinx, as it isn’t related to her arc. However, it is an easy way to get to the top of the ruins.

Whether players head into the ruins with Oskar or not, at the top of the ruined castle, a Cyclops bars the path. Deal with the monster and then head into the Worldsend Cavern. Inside is where players will find the Sphinx.

First set of Sphinx riddles and answers

Capcom Players can earn useful rewards like Portcrystals and Wakestones by completing the Sphinx’s riddles.

There are five riddles in the first set of Sphinx riddles at the Mountain Shrine: Riddle of Eyes, Riddle of Madness, Riddle of Wisdom, Riddle of Conviction and Riddle of Rumination.

Here’s how to solve each riddle, and their rewards.

Riddle of Eyes

“Our eyes are our allies, yet oft do they betray, for eyes tell lies, so I advise, and thence do lead astray. Yet how will your eyes advise you? Venture through yonder door and retrieve that which is of greatest value.“

Answer: After speaking the riddle, the Sphinx will open the cracked doorway. A sprawling series of caverns lies behind it, teeming with monsters, including an Ogre. However, above the entrance is a chest which holds a Sealing Phial. This is the correct item to give the Sphinx to solve the riddle.

Reward: 1x Wakestone

Riddle of Madness

“Love is as twin to madness, they say. They are bound fast, as night is to day. So bring forth your most beloved to me, that I might gauge the depth of your insanity.”

Answer: To solve this riddle, the player must return to the Sphinx with the person who they have the highest affinity value with. Simply take the person back to the Mountain Shrine using a Ferrystone, place them on the pedestal, and tell the Sphinx it’s their beloved.

Reward: 1x Portcrystal

Riddle of Wisdom

“The parent knows the child, yet the reverse is far from true. The child knows not the parent; such is the parent’s due. I am a lost child, for kinship do I yearn. So bring to me my parent, that I may learn.”

Answer: This is one of the trickier riddles to solve. Players will need to bring the Sphinx a Capcom Pawn with Sphinx as a moniker. SphinxParent, SphinxMother, and SphinxFather will all work. Players can easily

teleport their Pawn using the Riftstone of Fellowship. Then simply carry them up to the Sphinx.

Reward: 1,200x RC

Riddle of Conviction

“Life is an enigma–a lender of mortal debt. Yet lighter pack makes fleeter foot and challenge nimbly met. So grant to me what you most prize, and hence elude your ponderous demise.”

Answer: While the flavour text suggests players should fork over their most valuable item, any item given to the Sphinx correctly solves the riddle. However, this riddle will duplicate any item the player gives to the Sphinx. So it’s well worth offering the Sphinx something valuable like a Portcrystal or Wakestone.

Rewards: 1x Portcrystal

Riddle of Rumination

“You know of Seeker’s Tokens, I trust? Those keepsakes of a fondly remembered journey? Yet where it was that you found your first? Retrace your steps, if you can–you might make a new discovery.”

Answer: The answer to this riddle is dependent on the Player’s early game and where they found their first Seeker’s Token. The Sphinx gives players seven in-game days to return to the spot where they found it. There they’ll find a Founder’s Token. Retrieve it, and then bring it back to her.

Rewards: 3x Ferrystone

How to find the Sphinx’s second location

Capcom/Fextralife After solving the first set of riddles, players will need to head to the Frontier Shrine.

Once players have completed the first set of Sphinx riddles, the Sphinx will depart for a new location. The Frontier Shrine. This shrine is easier to access than the Mountain Shrine. Head south out of Checkpoint Rest Town and follow the path heading west across the river. Keep heading up the ridge, the Frontier Shrine is past the cave.

Riddle of Reunion solution

Simply reaching the Frontier Shrine also counts as solving one of the Sphinx’s riddles in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This riddle is known as the Riddle of Reunion, and players are rewarded with 100k gold upon reaching the Shrine and meeting the Sphinx again.

Second set of Sphinx riddles and answers

Capcom Players will need to visit different locations and NPCs in the next set of Sphinx riddles.

It’s worth throwing down a Portcrystal before tackling the second set of riddles, as they’ll have players heading back and forth between other locations and the Frontier Shrine. The second set of Sphinx riddles are given in a random order, after solving the first riddle, another will be randomly assigned.

Here’s all the answers to the second set of Sphinx riddles.

Riddle of Contest

The Sphinx spawns combatant, and forces the player to equip a Ring of Derision, which severely weakens their attacks.

Answer: To solve this riddle, players need to stagger the opponent, then carry them and toss them off the cliff.

Reward: Ring of Ambition — Increases XP gains when players defeat enemies.

Riddle of Differentiation

“I seek this man. If men are so distinct, I’m sure you’ll meet him in a trice.”

The Sphinx shows an image of a tubby red-haired man wearing a white robe. Players should check their History and the NPC Logbook to check for specific clues.

Answer: The solution is a reference to Devil May Cry, with the Sphinx requiring the player to bring them an NPC called either “Dante” or “Vergil“.

Dante has straight hair, and a straight scar over his eye. He can be found in the market area at Checkpoint Rest Town.

Vergil has wavy hair and the scar over his eye is jagged. Players can find him just past Checkpoint Rest Town’s gate.

Once the right person is found, carry him and teleport back to the Frontier Shrine to show the Sphinx.

Reward: Whimsical Daydream —Trickster class weapon

Riddle of Futility

“Here I have an amphora destined for Ser Maurits in Battahl. Deliver it to him, but beware; it’s rather fragile.”

Answer: Players need to carry the amphora to the designated location. However, they can’t fast travel. And they can’t let themselves be attacked while holding it, or the amphora will instantly break. If the amphora breaks, the Sphinx will leave, and players will fail any remaining riddles automatically.

Players need to place the amphora down whenever there are enemies in the vicinity, and defeat them, before picking it up.

Of course, an alternative option is to fetch Ser Maurits from Battahl, and carry him to the amphora, and this will work too, for those who aren’t up for a futile challenge.

Reward: Eternal Bond – Give this ring to an NPC to greatly boost your relationship/affinity with them.